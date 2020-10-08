On Thursday, Former NTV Journalist Lolani Kalu was overwhelmed by emotions over the love Kenyans accorded him during his interview on Bonga Na Jalas.

An emotional Kalu couldn’t hold back his tears after Jalang’o asked his fans to support the veteran Journalist with whatever amount of money they could afford.

“Tunapoendelea Mafans wako wengi wanasema Jamani Kalu Jamni tupatie hata number ya M-pesa tukutumie kitu Mpesa, Wanakuopenda hawa?" Posed Jalang’o.

The kind act got the Ex-NTV reporter emotional, to an extent of shedding tears in the middle of the interview.

Lolani Kalu with Jalang'o

Asked on why he was crying, Kalu explained that he was just overwhelmed by the generosity, team Bonga Na Jalas was showing him.

“Usilie Lolani, machozi yameanza kukutoka…Lolani ni vizuri kulia, ni vizuri kufurahia, siku zote na kushukuru, lakini utanifanya na mimi nilie pia,” said Jalang’o.

Kalu replied; “Ni machozi ya furaha haya… Unajua mashab iki ndo wamenifanya mpaka nikaja Nairobi nikanunua camera”.

By the time the interview was coming to an end, Kenyans had already contributed almost Sh100, 000 to aid the TV journalist get back on his feet.

“Tumefika 83K, kabla hatujamaliza tutakuwa tumefika 100K,” said Jalang’o.

Lolani Kalu with Jalang'o

During the show, Kalu talked about the financial constrains he has been going through to the extent of begging friends for as low as Sh200, and doing odd jobs to be able to put food on the table.

Lolani also disclosed that following the virality of his photos on social media a few days ago, Kenyans on Twitter contributed money and he was able to buy a Camera worth Sh270K. On top of that, a good Samaritan also offered him a Macbook computer 14’ that will be helpful in his journalistic works.

“Nililipa hii camera Shillingi 270K, kila nikiiona hivi nalia yani wale mashabiki wangu ambao wanapenda vipindi vyangu walichanga pesa, hii camera si yangu ni ya ma fans wangu…hii sasa tutarecord na mafans wangu…nilitaka camera na computer, hivi tunavyo ongea kuna mtu ameninunulia MacBook Pro 14 inch. Sasa nah ii tuitaenda live and pia kurecord wengine pia for free”.

