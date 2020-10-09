Fast-rising comedian David Oyando popularly known as Mulamwah has parted ways with his longtime girlfriend Caroline Muthoni alias Sonie.

On Thursday (Night), the comedian put up a long post on his Instagram page, stating that his relationship with Sonie had come to an end, wishing her well in her next chapter in life.

In his breakup post, Mulamwah appreciated Sonie for being instrumental in is well-being for the better part of this year, acknowledging all the challenges they have been through together.

"Dear SONIE , 💔

I am not a prolific Writter but I will try .... This wasn't an easy decision to make at all , especially at this point of my life . it has been a tough year already for me , and for both of us too , almost losing everything . But all this hapening now has been synergized and augumented by the recent “anthology” of events best known to us . The day we met we Laughed for a few minutes , made fun not knowing that we will be still together for the next 2years . Fate brought us together , and it's here again but for different reasons . I always wished to have a cute girl but God gave me an exquisite one , more than I had asked for . It has been real , the love ... the fun and everything else we did together. I can't recall all but honestly it has been the best time of my life . I always carried you on my shoulders ; I don't know what you saw ahead 🥺 while was too preoccupied making sure that you remain at the top . I always believed that when you elevate your woman she will stand in for you when you are at your worst , and for many others in society too. That's all I ever wished and still wish for you , the very best in life , and in all aspects .

Lessons are there to be learned, and eggs have to be broken to make omelettes . Mwenye alienda haja husahau , but mwenye alikanyaga hatawai . I believe all this will one day make sense . Asante sana for always being there for me . You made sure that am not a caricature. Can't say any more but wish you all the best the world can offer in your Bussiness , familly and careeer. I respect everything about you and decisions , what makes you happy makes me happy too , for the gender is for the goose , For this , Some will be happy (Kamati) , some sad but What matters is how you feel and progress on , even as we part ways I will always love you and keep you at heart until the day I will undergo rigor mortis , livor mortis and algor mortis . The when , the why and the how remains between us . Merci mi amor 🖤🖤" reads Mulamwahs post.

The breakup comes months after the two disclosed that they lost their unborn baby due to stress that was brought about by constant online trolls.

“…I once posted @carrol_sonie while in a hospital bed , we had just lost our baby at 3 months following stress after being trolled online. I have never been the same since then . Pole sana pia for all who looked up to me especially the kids, I have failed you 😔, but keep your heads up…” shared Mulamwah.

Following the breakup announcement, Mulamwah has been a trending on Twitter at number 1, with Netizens trying to make their opinions count.

