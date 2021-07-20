Standard Group fires Peter Opondo after only 6 months

In a candid post shared via his LinkedIn, Opondo said that this was the first time he was being terminated by his bosses over "unsatisfactory performance".

Fired

“I was sacked!

"Life isn't all about highs, sometimes it's about lows. We rarely talk about our lows, so let me share mine. This past week, the Standard Group PLC sacked me. I have worked for many employers over the past 20 years...it is the first time I am terminated for "unsatisfactory performance".

There was no formal appraisal or feedback, there was no documentation or minutes about my alleged performance shortcomings, there was never discussion with or feedback from my boss, there was no PIP. Just a sacking letter. The HR honcho just told me my boss didn't think I was the right person for the job. Fair enough, every boss is entitled to their own opinion. What about facts?” reads Part of Peter Opondo’s post.

Peter Opondo sacking Letter Pulse Live Kenya

The Media Executive went on to reveal that he was given the opportunity to resign or be fired and he opted to sign the sacking letter.

“They then asked me to either sign the termination letter or resign on my own volition to "protect my professional reputation" - so that the company can announce I left to pursue "personal interests". I chose to embrace my sacking. I was fired. It is what it is. This is nothing to be ashamed about...it's someone's opinion about me, it doesn't change who I am. I am pretty sure I will be vindicated soon...so I own my low, and learn from it. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Fail early, fail often, fail forward. It is life!

Peter Opondo sacking Letter Pulse Live Kenya

Joining Standard Group

Opondo joined Standard Media Group back in February 2021 almost a year after quitting Mediamax Network's K24 TV where he was the Head of TV and Digital (April 2018-June 2020). He had worked at Mediamax for 2 years and three months.

He had also worked for Mediamax as the Group Managing Editor between July 2014 and August 2015.

Before joining K24, Opondo used to work at Royal Media Services owned station Citizen TV as the Managing Editor and later group Editorial consultant (October 2015 to February 2018).