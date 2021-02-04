Chantal Juliet Grazioli has refuted claims made by her ex-boyfriend Eric Omondi that she will feature in Wife Material Show season 2.

Chantal’s statement come hours after Eric Omondi announced that he will invite his Ex-girlfriends; Jacque Maribe and Ms Grazioli to grace wife Material show season two.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Chantal asked her fans to ignore Omondi’s words, terming them as fake news.

“Fakes News, I will not be appearing on wife material” said Chantal Juliet Grazioli.

Chantal

New Boyfriend

In May, 2019 Eric Omondi and Chantal ended their four-year affair with lengthy Instagram posts.

On January 15 2021, Chantal introduced her new boyfriend to the world, a clear sign that she has moved on and she doesn’t want anything to do with Eric Omondi.

Omondi's statement on Wife Material 2

On February 2, 2021 while appearing on Radio Jambo, Omondi said that he will invite Jacque Maribe and Chantal to talk to the 15 women who will be part of wife material two.

Also Read: Eric Omondi ex-girlfriend Chantal Grazioli introduces new Bae to the public (Photo)

Chantal's post

“…This time there will be no cameras in the bedroom or bathroom. We will have marriage councillors, and my two exes will also come, Chantel and Maribe to talk to the girls. They will come and say what I like, what I eat yaaani, everything they know about me” said Omondi.

He went on to say that; “I’m turning 40 soon by now I should have a family, I realized during the shoot of wife material, ‘Wait I can actually get a wife like this!’. But this is how I want to meet my wife. This time I want contestants who are over 23 years and above from East Africa. I will have 15 ladies in a house.”

Also Read: I talk to Chantal every single day – Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi, Chantal and Jacque Maribe (File Image)

Adding that;

“I lost 11kgs in three weeks do you know how stressful it is living with them? Kenyan women are very exposed, I would rather have 10 Tanzanians and three Kenyans in the next show.”