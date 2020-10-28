I wish my Dad was here to see me fulfill his wishes – Jalang’o says ahead of his Graduation

Comedian and Radio Presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, who is set to graduate from Daystar University next month has said that he wishes his father was alive, to see him fulfill his wishes.

In a series of posts, he shared on his insta-stories, the Kiss 100 presenter said he was happy to be graduating with his first degree after four years of toiling to get it.

He went on to state that not many people may understand why an undergraduate degree is so important to him, but that is a story he will tell some other time.

“Today has been a good day… I just want to thank God this far He remains Elshadai! 4 years at Daystar UNIVERSITY was summed up in bitter sweet tears! When I confirmed that my name was in the list of 2020 Graduating students, I just cried... but picking up my gown today was even more emotional. Late nights…projects…cancelled events and all... I just wish my Dad was here to see me fulfill his wishes… you might not understand why my undergrad means a lot to me… but I will live to tell this story why I had to graduate or go to school at my age! NOVEMBER 13 WHEN THEY CALL MY NAME!! GOD YOU ARE EBENEZER!!” wrote the comedian.

Jalang’o went on to say that people like him come from backgrounds that have generational curses which people like him have to break.

He added that if people knew what these backgrounds look like, they would never pray to see their downfalls, adding that he is not perfect but God always takes care of him.

“If you knew where some of us come from… you will never pray or want us to fail… we have been tasked to break a lot of generational Curses… we are not perfect…never will I say that…I have my shortcomings but God got us,” said Jalang’o.

