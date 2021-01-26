Singer Kevin Bahati is out here wishing to be Diamond Platnumz so that he does not allow Tanasha Donna Oketch to leave Tanzania for Kenya.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Bahati said that Chibu Dangote should not allow his Baby Mama to leave his house, but instead rekindle his lost love with Ms Donna.

“Woke Up thinking; If I was My Brother @diamondplatnumz, I’d not let this Beautiful Girl Leave My house ati Arudi Kenya Man gesturing ok... Lakini Shida Ni Moja Tuu: MIMI SIO SIMBA,” said Bahati.

Mtoto wa Mama’s statement elicited mixed reactions among his followers;

Willy Paul “YOU ARE VERY RIGHT, WEWE NI PAKA.. ' UNALIA SAAAANAAA ' @bahatikenya”

diana_marua “🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔”

gabu_bugubugu “Na mbona amemubebea bag?”

paulohunnid “weeeh fagia kwako na huyo aunt wako wa Harrier 😏😌”

star_wizprince ‘Achana na Chibu Dangote utaskia ameita Shakilla sasa😂😂😂🙌”

queenie_1254 “😂😂😂😂wewe haukuona alisema stay home please🙄”

instyle_renee “Wewe si Simba wewe ni mtoto wa Diana. Get the difference😂”

alpharic_pinklicious “😂😂 We ni venye haujaomokaa vizuri.... Fame and money will uplift your pride and ego.....”

remmie254 “Fagia ya kwako,, mondi hatawai oa huyu😂😂😂😂😂”

jaymaimah254 “Siku ile mondi ataoa tanasha bahati will be very happy @bahatikenya”

Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz

Reunion

The Sawa hit-maker landed in Tanzania on Friday to take her son Naseeb Junior to meet his father, after months of no see.

Tanasha and her son were picked at the airport by one of Diamond's cars with reports indicating that he is the one who flew them out.

On Saturday, the two brought Dar es Salaam to a standstill with an electrifying performance of their tune #Gere during the Tumewesha Pre-party.

They wowed the crowd that had tuned up to have a good time, as Tanasha could be seen grinding on her baby daddy suggestively.

Reacting to their stage time, Platnumz mentioned that it’s always a vibe to turn up with his Baby Mama.

Diamond Platnumz and Bahati

“ROAD to #TUMEWASHAnaTIGO Pre Party was Lit!...Always Vibe to have NJ's Momy in the Country...I can't wait to see my People Jan 30th 2021 at UHURU STADIUM 🏟..... @tigo_tanzania @pepsi_tz,” wrote Diamond.

Upon seeing the post, Donna replied; “& Thank you for having me. Had a blast! 💥🙏🏽🧚🏽‍♀️❤️”.