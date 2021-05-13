I’m heading to CNN to cover a tiny continent with just 55 countries- Larry Madowo

In a statement shared on his social media pages, Madowo noted that he is headed to CNN to cover a tiny continent with only 55 Countries.

Earlier on while speaking to CNN, Madowo expressed his excitement in joining the global media house and returning to Kenya.

“I've enjoyed reporting from the US and around the world, but it's a real privilege to return to covering Africa at such a critical time in Kenya and around the continent.

“I have long admired CNN International's award-winning coverage, and I'm honored to be joining such a talented team. I look forward to sharing the full spectrum of life in one of the most dynamic parts of the world with CNN's global audiences,” Madowo said in a press release.

Madowo’s entry to CNN was confirmed by Deborah Rayner, CNN's Senior Vice President of News Gathering and Managing Editor for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Currently, Madowo is the North America Correspondent at BBC World News.

Madowo most recently was in Washington, D.C covering major U.S news stories including the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 presidential election and the protests following the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek. Chauvin.

“From enterprise reporting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to investigations into oil drilling in Namibia’s Kavango Basin, via a range of cultural and business stories across dedicated programming, Africa has never been more visible on CNN’s multiple platforms.