Switch TV Presenter Tony Kwalanda has quashed reports that he is dating months after breaking up with his colleague and girlfriend Joyce Maina.

In an interview with Katanu Munyao, Kwalanda sought to clarify that he is not in a relationship with Yvonne Njenga, the lady pictured with him a few days ago. Adding that, the photos that raised eyebrows from a recent Birthday party, were just the 'heat of the moment' as they are not an item.

“Hata mimi niliona kwa mitandao ati 36-year-old Tony Kwalanda dating a 24-year-old! It was a blunder and ladies get very excited when they celebrity I think, especially those who have never met celebrities. So we took pictures and ghafla bin vuu I see them on social media.

But in reality am not dating and I don’t have any other girlfriend as we speak right now as opposed to what people are saying, that I can tell you without fear of contradiction. I’m not dating that lady called Yvonne ule alionekana kwa mitandao” explained Tony Kwalanda.

Tony went on to state that his relationship with Joyce Maina ended mutually and they are still good friends despite going their separate ways.

“We were an item, na mimi nikipenda mimi hupenda. I am a very faithful person I stick to them. However, as we came to learn each other, certain things came up... we had our own differences and we sat down a d we talked about it and mutual kama civilized human beings we talked and sort things out in a good way”.

We are good friends we talk because we shared a very good part of our love life, she knows a lot about me and I know a lot of her so tunaachana but we are goods friends, we talk, we work together in the same station” noted Kwalanda.

Joyce and Tony Kwalanda

He added that he learned a lot from the relationship, showering Ms Maina with lots of praises as a partner who influenced his life in a positive way.

“It was a very healthy relationship coz we were very open with each other and talk things the way they are. I learned a lot of stuff from her, she made me grow in so many things which I really appreciate. I did also my part to her side, and I will always wish her the best”

“Joyce never wanted to change me, she wanted me to be myself as much as we were having a relationship... but people were like haka kajina kanashukisha Joyce, ooh sijui nini but ot never bothered me and by the way before I met Joyce I had like 3K followrs said as we speak I have over 30K followers” explained Tony Kwalanda.

