Media Personality Tony Kwalanda has spoken out after Switch TV’s Joyce Maina went public with their Breakup months after engagement.

In a number of Insta-stories, Kwalanda who also works at Switch TV, expressed gratitude towards Ms Maina stating that her love is genuine. The sports presenter went on to reveal that Joyce changed his life for the better; appreciating the moments they shared together.

“@JoyceMaina your love is genuine, why lie”

"You changed my life for the better, Thank you @JoyceMaina"

Love is a beautiful. Thank you @JoyceMaina. Thank you @JoyceMaina for the awesome moments” reads responses from Tony Kwalanda.

Tony Kwalanda’s reaction after Switch TV’s Joyce Maina went public with their breakup

Kwalanda’s statement come hours after Joyce Maina disclosed that they are no longer an item during a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram.

One fan asked her if she was single to which she said yes.

Fans then started getting into specifics with one asking whether she was still dating her colleague Tony Kwalanda, which she responded to with a 'No'.

Joyce and Tony Kwalanda

However, one fan asked her how she had already moved on to which she replied, “I don’t take what people have to say about me personally.”

The actress had last December announced that she had got engaged. and was off the market after she was proposed to by her boyfriend Tony Kwalanda.

