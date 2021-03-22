Switch TV Presenter cum actress Joyce Maina has officially broken the silence over her relationship status with boyfriend, Tony Kwalanda.

Through her Instagram stories, Joyce had asked her fans to ask her anything in which she would respond.

One fan asked her if she was single to which she said yes.

Fans then started getting into specifics with one asking whether she was still dating her colleague Tony Kwalanda, which she responded to with an 'No'.

However, one fan asked her how she had already moved on to which she replied, “I don’t take what people have to say about me personally.”

The actress had last December announced that she had got engaged. and was off the market after she was proposed to by her boyfriend Tony Kwalanda.