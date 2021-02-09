YouTuber Joan Murugi Munyi alias Yummy Mummy is sick and tired of Netizens who have been on her neck demanding to know the status of her marriage over allegations that her husband Zack Munyi has been missing in the picture.

In a Q&A session on IG, the YouTuber pointed out that many of the inquires directed her way were not genuine, as people were out to source for gossip.

“I’m sick of all these questions about Zach and my Marriage. Are you asking because you are genuinely care about me or you just want the tea? Examine your heart and your intentions,” said Yummy Mummy.

Yummy Mummy and her hubby Zack

Also Read: My life flashed before my eyes – Ebru TV presenter speaks after being involved in an accident

However, despite lecturing her critics, Yummy Mummy did not confirm or deny if she is having issues with her husband. Back in the days, Zach used to appear in Mummy’s video but he has lately abandoned the mission, something that raise eyebrows among their fans.

For the past few weeks, she has been a topic of discussion on a number of gossip pages, with allegations that their marriage is going through a rough path.

Yummy Mummy and her hubby Zack

The two got married back in 2017 and together they have three kids.

Also Read: Edgar Obare responds to Ebru TV presenter after comment on his near-death experience at city restaurant