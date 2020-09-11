Edgar Obare responds to Ebru TV presenter after comment on his near-death experience at city restaurant

Vlogger Edgar Obare has responded to YouTuber and Ebru TV presenter Yummy Mummy after her comment on his near-death ordeal at a city restaurant a few days ago, where he suffered an allergic reaction to sea food.

In her commentary over the same on Ebru TV, Yummy Mummy stated that Obare’s reaction and move to post the entire thing on social media attacking the restaurant was uncalled for, because as an adult, he should have known what he is allergic to.

The presenter insinuated that the whole thing could have been stage managed and should not be the responsibility of the company, in any way.

Ebru TV presenter Yummy Mummy

“Even them offering to pay for his bill is charity because as an adult and no hate to Edgar, I feel like as a functioning adult, you need to know what you are allergic to. I’m sorry you can’t have lived 30 years and not know what you are allergic to; if its peanuts, if its fish, eggs whatever, it’s your responsibility to know whatever you are taking. I mean even me if I wanted to sue a company and I know that I’m allergic to eggs si I just go there and order eggs, that doesn’t put the responsibility on them, their food is their food but you should know what you are allergic to so that it’s not their fault,” said Yummy Mummy during her Let’s Talk show.

Edgar responds

Edgar Obare then responded to her remarks saying that the issue is not about knowing what you are allergic to or not, but about not letting yourself die at someone’s restaurant.

“I have spent most of this week seeing people arguing and telling me how I should have felt and handled this whole thing. What yummy mummy said summarized it very well, ati “Edgar is an adult you need to know what you are allergic to. Can’t have lived 30 years and not know. It’s your responsibility not to die at someone’s restaurant,” read his response.

Over the weekend, Edgar in a long post on Instagram revealed that he had gone for lunch at one of the Artcaffe restaurants, before he started experiencing difficulty breathing and a scratchy throat, and his face swelling after having his meal.

He then accused the restaurant of doing nothing to help him, despite seeing that he was in pain. After his announcement, Artcaffe Kenya management reached out, and settled his medical bill.

Here’s his post