Ebru TV presenter Joan Munyi popularly known as Yummy Mummy has spoken after she was involved in a road accident on Monday.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of three said that she was not hurt in the accident, but her car was badly damaged.

The Let’s Talk host said her life flashed before her eyes as she rammed into the back of a Citi Hoppa, after her car’s brakes locked and the car couldn’t slow down.

According to Yummy Mummy who is also a YouTuber, she thought that was going to be the end of her life.

She mentioned that after the accident, she began thinking about what her legacy will be on earth when her time is done.

The Ebru TV presenter thanked God, saying that she was grateful for the gift of life.

“I got in a car accident this morning. I wasn’t hurt but my car is pretty badly damaged. I’m so grateful to God for preserving my life 😩 My brakes locked so my car refused to slow down and I rammed into the back of a Citi Hoppa. My life legit flashed before my eyes as the bus got closer - I was like okay so this is the end Joan. It has me thinking what legacy I’m going to leave on earth when my time here is done. What’s one thing you would remember me for or that I have taught you? I’d love to know. Today, we give thanks for life. Lord I am so grateful for my life 😭😭,” she wrote on Instagram.