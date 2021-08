President Samia’s surprise call to Zuchu amidst her Concert lights up the crowd

President Samia noted that she called to congratulate the singer for her efforts to entertain Tanzanians and going beyond limits as a woman.

An excited Zuchu shared the conversation online, confessing that she was overwhelmed by the support she had received from Mama Samia's government and how she (Samia) cares about artistes.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Than You

“Kwenye simu ametupigia simu Mama Yetu, Rais wa Tanzania Mama Samia Hassan Suluhu, Piga Kelele wewe!! Tunyamaze kidogo Mama anataka kuwasalimia wa Zanzibar. Asante sana Mama tunafurahi kupokea simu yako nzito na tunafurahi sana kwa Baraka zako” said Zuchu in a conversation with President Samia Hassan.

After the Concert, the WCB signee took to social media thank everyone who showed up at her homecoming concert.

“Naomba Nianze Na kuwashukuru Wazanzibari Wenzangu Na mashabiki Zangu wote Kwa ujumla .Jana Mlijaa Sana Nawapenda mno Kwa hili mmeniunga mkono Kwa zaidi nilivyotegemea .Tumevunja history ya show iliyojaza zaidi ZANZIBAR WOW🙏.

Lakini naomba niwashukuru Wasanii wenzangu kwa Support Yenu Naomba sana pia Niombe samahani Kama kuna Mapungufu Yoyote Yalijitokeza .Il Jana Mliua Sanaa 🔥🔥.

Naomba Niwashukuru Mno Wadhamini Wetu Kwa kutupa Nguvu Ya Kundaa Tamasha letu .Yesterday was A good successful day” wrote Zuchu.

Singer Zuhura Othman Soud aka Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

She added; “IT STARTED LIKE A DREAM AND TOGETHER WE MADE IT COME TRUE🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 ITS JUST THE BEGINNING NDO KWANZA NAANZA. ZUCHU HOMECOMING NA @zanteltanzania. ASANTE SANA KWA MESHIMIWA RAIS WETU WA JAMHURI YA TANZANIA @samia_suluhu_hassan KWA KUTUPA BARAKA ZAKE JANA MAMA YETU 💪🏽”.

Phone Call to Nandy

On July, 27 President Samia made a similar phone call to songstress Nandy during her concert in Dodoma.

“SPEECHLESS 🙏🏻

Simu yako moja ya leo LiVE hapa Nandy Festival Dodoma Mama na Rais wetu Samia Suluhu Hassan leo umeiheshimisha sanaa, umetuheshimisha wasanii na unetuheshimisha vijana tunaoishi tukijituma na kila siku kuongeza ufanisi. Mama napiga goti kukushukuru, mimi na wenzangu na tasnia hii tumehemewa. ASANTE SANA MAMA👏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @samia_suluhu_hassan

During the conversation, The Head of state said that she wished to be part of the Dodoma concert but official assignments in Dar es Salaam couldn't allow her.

“…Waambie Wanchi nimewakimbia kidogo nina Majukumu ya Kikazi Dar es Salaam lakini ningependa sana kuwepo hapo siku ya Leo.

Nawaomba mfanye onyesho Nzuri an Salama, watu wafurahie, na mmalizi salama sana. Na leo nafurahi nikitimiza siku mia moja mko Dodoma kutumbuiza vijana, wambie vijana nawapenda sana” said President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan.

On December 31st, 2019, the late President John Pombe Magufuli also made a call to Diamond Platnumz, in the middle of his show in Kigoma, applauding him for flying high the Bongo flag and being a good role model in the industry.