I'm single- declares Rick Ross' rumored girlfriend after his public affection for Hamisa Mobetto

In the past few weeks, Ross has been gushing over Ms Mobetto’s beauty in almost every photo she uploads, an act that has left many with questions.

Many have speculated that Ross has been trying to get Hamisa’s attention for them to start dating.

Now, we know that Rick Ross goes through girlfriends in a way that can be hard to keep up.

Enter Tommie Lee

Tommie Lee Pulse Live Kenya

Tommie Lee is an urban model and rapper and has been in the famous reality show, Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta.

She has been rumored to be currently dating Rick Ross, especially after being spotted with the rapper about 5 days ago in Miami at a club.

However, Tommie has shut the rumors down, as captured by the ‘TMZ of Instagram’, The Shade Room.

Tommie says that they are just ‘dawgs and business partners’.

Mobetto’s Rich Men Past

In 2018, said that she was willing to share her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

“Diamond aliniambia dini yake inaruhusu kuoa wake wane so I was willing to share him with Zari,” said Hamisa who was in Kenya for a media tour to promote her new song.

In the same year, Hamisa was forced to respond after being accused of allegedly trapping rich men with kids.

According to Hamisa, people have been hating on her, just because she sired kids with two prominent and rich men in Tanzania.

For the record, Hamisa’s first born daughter Fancy was sired by Businessman Majizzo who owns a radio and a TV station, while her second born son belongs to Diamond, the owner of Wasafi label and TV.

Pulse Live Kenya

I want to leave Tanzania

Still in 2018, Hamisa had hinted on her desire to migrate from Tanzania and settle in another country.

Through her Instagram, Ms Mobetto disclosed that on many occasions she has made a decision of going out of Tanzania but the love from her fans always makes her change her mind.

“Sometimes .... Natamani Kuondoka Tanzania nafika hadi airport ila najiuliza Watanzania Wenzangu Wataishije Bila Mimi” shared Ms Mobetto

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto. Rapper Rick Ross raises eyebrows with Comments on Hamisa Mobetto’s Photos (Screenshots) Pulse Live Kenya

