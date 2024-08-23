The sports category has moved to a new website.

Impact Sharon Mwangi's salvation has had on her content & why some fans are unhappy

Amos Robi

Sharon's faith journey began in 2018 and was deepened during a dark period marked by depression and challenges

Content creator Sharon K Mwangi
Content creator Sharon K Mwangi
  • Sharon K Mwangi got baptised in June 2024, marking a turning point in her life and spiritual journey
  • After facing depression and suicidal thoughts, she gave her life to Christ seven years ago, leading to a transformation
  • Sharon is currently in a season of uncertainty, surrendering to God's guidance for her future

In June 2024, content creator Sharon K Mwangi took a significant step in her spiritual journey by getting baptised.

This moment symbolised not only a public declaration of her faith but also a turning point in her life, marking the beginning of a new chapter filled with purpose and self-discovery.

Reflecting on her spiritual journey, Sharon revealed that her decision to get baptised was rooted in a deeply personal experience.

"Seven years ago, I gave my life to Christ on my bedroom floor," she shared. "I had reached the end of myself and I cried out to Him after episodes of depression and suicidal thoughts. He took me out of the deepest, darkest pit that I had dug myself into, dusted me off and gave me a new lease on life," said Sharon.

READ: Michelle Ntalami - 5 major chapters of the CEO's life that shaped her way to Christ

Since her baptism, many have been curious about Sharon's next steps. In a candid interview with podcaster Just Angie, Sharon opened up about the uncertainty that now defines her life.

"Honestly, I have no idea," she admitted with a laugh.

"I feel like I am in a season where I'm just letting God lead me... I’ve just left it to God, I'm like okay God, you tell me what you want to do," said Sharon.

Sharon's openness about her current season reflects a deep sense of surrender. She acknowledges that the plans she once had are no longer her focus, and instead, she is trusting God to guide her path.

"There are things that I thought, yeah, this is how my life is gonna go... but God is showing me, mhh no, that's not where we are going," she added.

Sharon K. Mwangi
Sharon K. Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kagwe Mungai & Sharon Mwangi's request to the public after announcing break up

Sharon’s journey has also influenced the content she creates. Her podcasts have become increasingly spiritual, a shift that has not been universally embraced by her audience.

Some fans have criticised her for the change, but Sharon remains unfazed. In her interview, she emphasised that her priority is to impact lives rather than chase views.

"I'm more concerned about the impact. Just one person leaves the episode feeling like, okay, maybe I need to rethink some things, maybe I need to give God a chance," she pointed out.

Sharon’s faith journey began in 2018, but she admits that she initially struggled to maintain it.

"I didn't really care much for it until life started beating me," she recalled. It was during a particularly dark period, marked by depression, a painful breakup, and a challenging job, that she turned back to God.

Sharon Mwangi
Sharon Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Heaven is happy! 10 celebrities who traded stardom for salvation

One night, overwhelmed by her circumstances, Sharon prayed earnestly, seeking divine intervention. "I asked God, if you exist, I need you to help me right now," she recounted.

What followed was a profound spiritual experience. This encounter reaffirmed her faith, giving her the strength to continue her journey with renewed hope.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
