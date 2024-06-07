Kagwe Mungai & Sharon Mwangi's request to the public after announcing break up

The couple, who have been together for a significant period, shared the news directly with their followers, emphasising transparency and mutual respect.

"Hey guys, We have some news to share," Kagwe began in his Instagram post. "You've been a part of our journey, and for that, we're incredibly grateful. We want to be transparent with you all even though sharing this publicly feels a little cringe."

Acknowledging the potential for rumours and misunderstandings, Kagwe clarified, "We know how easily facts can be misconstrued, so know that anything you hear or read elsewhere is likely fiction or assumptions."

The couple's decision to separate marks a new chapter in their lives. Kagwe and Sharon expressed their deep appreciation for the love and support they've received throughout their relationship.

"The truth is, we've decided to lovingly separate as a couple. Our journey together has been extraordinary, filled with deep love and affection. The love we have for each other remains, but it's taking a beautiful new shape, a chance for each of us to blossom on our own paths," added Kagwe.

The announcement stressed the positivity surrounding their decision, describing it as a mutual understanding between two best friends who recognize the need for individual growth.

"There's no negativity here. Think of it as two best friends recognizing it's time for individual space to pursue our most fulfilling lives," they wrote.

Both Kagwe and Sharon requested privacy as they navigate this transition, indicating that they will not be engaging in further discussions about their separation.

"We won't be engaging in further discussions on this and we deeply appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy," they stated.