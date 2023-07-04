The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Influencer Eli Mwenda undergoes surgery after being assaulted in Nairobi

Lynet Okumu

Eli Mwenda was physically assaulted while leaving an event

Eli Mwenda
Eli Mwenda

Popular influencer and podcaster Eli Mwenda has announced an indefinite social media break after undergoing surgery to repair a gash on his face caused by an attack.

Recommended articles

Eli, known for co-hosting the ManTalk Ke podcast, took to Instagram on july 4 to inform his followers about the incident and his decision to prioritize his health and well-being.

Sharing the details of the unfortunate incident, Eli revealed that he was attacked on Sunday night while leaving an event.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eli Mwenda
Eli Mwenda Pulse Live Kenya

READ: The TMI & 3 other Kenyan Podcasts which will benefit from $100K by Spotify

The attack resulted in a deep gash on his face, necessitating immediate medical attention.

"On Sunday night i was assaulted while leaving an event. During the attack, i did not retaliate. This assault led to my face being sliced open," Eli wrote.

In his statement, he mentioned undergoing surgery to prevent any permanent scarring, emphasizing the impact on his work schedule as he would be unable to shoot content until his face fully heals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have had to have surgery to avoid any permanent scaring. It has impacted my work schedule meaning l'll be unable to shoot content, until my face fully heals," Mwenda

Eli Mwenda
Eli Mwenda Pulse Live Kenya

Eli disclosed that he personally knows the attacker but chose not to publicly identify him. He expressed his belief that a person should not be defined solely by one poor decision.

Displaying a remarkable level of forgiveness, Eli stated that he has forgiven the attacker wholeheartedly on a personal level.

"Although I forgive him wholeheartedly on a personal level. I have still followed all official channels to prevent this happening to anyone else," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eli Mwenda
Eli Mwenda Pulse Live Kenya

However, he also mentioned following the appropriate official channels to prevent a similar incident from happening to anyone else.

Acknowledging the importance of self-care, he emphasized that he will be focusing on his health and mental well-being during this period.

Although he expressed his eagerness to get back to creating content, he recognizes the need for this break to fully recover and regain his strength.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Daddie Marto: Why I block attractive ladies on social media

Daddie Marto: Why I block attractive ladies on social media

Sheryl Gabriella gushes over viral 'Cute Nduthi Guy' during interview

Sheryl Gabriella gushes over viral 'Cute Nduthi Guy' during interview

How Mejja, Otile Brown & 8 other artists came up with their stage names

How Mejja, Otile Brown & 8 other artists came up with their stage names

Influencer Eli Mwenda undergoes surgery after being assaulted in Nairobi

Influencer Eli Mwenda undergoes surgery after being assaulted in Nairobi

Vera Sidika's witty response after 2mbili mocked her singing talent

Vera Sidika's witty response after 2mbili mocked her singing talent

Trevor Ombija admits fiancée confronted him for sharing son's image online

Trevor Ombija admits fiancée confronted him for sharing son's image online

Nameless, Khaligraph Jones bring Blankets & Wine to a standstill [Photos]

Nameless, Khaligraph Jones bring Blankets & Wine to a standstill [Photos]

Daddy Owen breaks down how he made Sh1M weekly during his peak days

Daddy Owen breaks down how he made Sh1M weekly during his peak days

Nameless narrates how he cheekily used bank's landline to freestyle on radio

Nameless narrates how he cheekily used bank's landline to freestyle on radio

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dauda Kavuma says he and the Ghetto Kids were shortchanged in the Unforgettable music video

We got only $1000: How Ghetto Kids lost out in ‘Unforgettable’ video

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south