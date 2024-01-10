Meet the reality TV star who has swept Eli Mwenda off his feet

While Eli has been notoriously private about his love life, his alleged girlfriend, Trina Njoroge, seems to have spilled the beans in a rather captivating manner.

Trina, a prominent cast member of the reality show 'Love Island,' took to her TikTok to share a visual tale of their romantic escapade on the enchanting Kenyan coast.

The video collage showcases the duo basking in the bliss of love, leaving their unsuspecting followers both stunned and intrigued.

In the montage, Trina and Eli shared tender kisses and joyful moments, with Trina affectionately dubbing Eli as her 'God Sent Soul Mate.'

The coastal retreat, marked by sun-kissed beaches and the rhythmic sounds of the Indian Ocean, became the backdrop for their love story, catching the attention of eagle-eyed Kenyans who couldn't help but speculate on the nature of their relationship.

Eli has however not shared any videos or photos from their time together. The new lovebirds both have both lived abroad with Eli having spent much of his early life in the U.K.

Trina Njoroge, recognized for her dynamic presence on TikTok, adds another layer to her multifaceted identity. As a model and a psychiatric nurse, she seamlessly weaves her influence across different spheres.

Trina Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

Having collaborated with major brands such as Fashion Nova and SavageXFenty, Trina brings a unique charm to her online presence, captivating audiences with her distinctive style and charisma.

Trina Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

