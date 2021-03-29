Royal Media Services Owned Station Inooro TV has been forced to apologize to KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua over a reply they made on his tweet, with a disclaimer that it was “sent by mistake”.

In an apology pinned on their official Twitter handle, Inooro TV mentioned that they were dealing with the matter internally.

“We apologise for a message posted on this handle in reply to a tweet by Dr. Mutua.

We have since established it was sent by mistake. The message does NOT reflect the views of Inooro TV or Royal Media Services. We are dealing with the matter internally” reads the Inooro TV apology.

Mutua has since accepted the apology from Inooro TV, by replying; “Apology accepted!”.

Inooro TV landed in trouble with the Moral Cop over a reply they made on his tweet castigating Radio Presenters who have turned radio into a space for discussing women, sex, feminism and misogyny.

“These charlatans without journalistic training behave like radio is only about women, sex, feminism and misogyny. Take these bizarre topics from their shows and see how empty they are. How sad that we have reduced a powerful tool like radio to platforms for degrading women!” reads the Tweet.

Backfired Badly

Inooro TV’s Twitter handle joined the discussing saying “The same way to degraded Haramabee Stars” a reply that forced them to apologize later.

Just the other day, Mutua’s tweet on the Harambee Stars draw with Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers backfired badly after Kenyans On Twitter opted to square it out with him.

Minutes after the 1-1 draw, Mutua took to Twitter to trash-talk Harambee stars, saying Kenya should just focus on athletics and forget about football, something that angered Kenyans.

"Kenya 1 - 1 Egypt

Mbona sisi hujilazimisha mpira? Si we just stick to running!” tweeted Mutua.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) were quick to bounce on Mutua, castigating him for undermining the National team.

