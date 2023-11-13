The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

Amos Robi

The TV presenter has hosted the weekly show since 2016 and has become synonymous with her audience

Inooro TV Studios
Inooro TV Studios

In a bittersweet moment, Inooro TV's Hellen Muthoni bid farewell to her role as the host of the beloved Sunday show, 'Rurumuka', marking the end of a seven-year journey that resonated with listeners.

Recommended articles

Announcing her departure, Muthoni shared the news with her fans, expressing both delight and nostalgia, "Good morning! I'm much delighted to be hosting #Rurumuka for the very last time!"

Muthoni on the other hand expressed her delight in working the DJ, and prayed for more doors to open for him.

"It was amazing serving with you @djcovenant 🙏🙏 May the good Lord continue being gracious unto you!" she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hellen Muthoni and DJ Covenant
Hellen Muthoni and DJ Covenant Hellen Muthoni and DJ Covenant Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Top 15 TV stations in Kenya by viewership - Geo Poll report

The revelation came as a surprise to her dedicated audience, who had come to cherish the Sunday morning tradition she had crafted over the years.

Muthoni, not only a TV personality but also a gospel singer, received warm tributes from her colleagues at Inooro TV and Ramogi TV, both housed under the Royal Media Services umbrella.

DJ Covenant, her companion on Rurumuka since 2016, praised Muthoni as a wonderful host and friend whose contribution had significantly elevated the show's profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of Muthoni's exit resonated deeply with her fans, who took to various platforms to express their gratitude for seven years of Sunday morning inspiration.

READ: Inooro TV presenter marks 7 years in media in a splendid way

While bidding farewell, Muthoni kept her next move under wraps, leaving her admirers curious about her future endeavours.

Viewers shared heartfelt messages, expressing the impact Muthoni had on their Sunday routines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sentiments ranged from gratitude for her uplifting presence to a sense of loss as the familiar face on the screens took its final bow.

Hellen Muthoni
Hellen Muthoni Hellen Muthoni Pulse Live Kenya

Below are some of the comments:

nish.gitau seeing you giving credits to Royal media hosts for the last time today moved me to tears. It was an emotional moment. You've been an inspiration to me and I wish you God's blessings and grace in all your endeavors.

muthonikamau2023 I used to attend first masses so that I watch rurumuka show😢, may God bless you on your endeavors namesake

ADVERTISEMENT

lizzy_gichuhi You were of great impact to many . May God bless you on your endeavors. I wish well and God's speed. The speech made me shed tears too . You are a great person Msoo

theangelshanice We will miss you on air.You have done an incredibly amazing job mama👏👏

salomewanjiku912020 May the good lord continue to elevate you ...we will miss that Golden voice😢

mariesonkin I will miss you Hellen ,you inspired me a lot I wish to meet you 😢❤️❤️

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Motif Di Don shares incident that cut his ties with Magix Enga & why he can't help him

Motif Di Don shares incident that cut his ties with Magix Enga & why he can't help him

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum

Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with the station for 15 years

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with the station for 15 years

Rumours about Gen Muhoozi and me were devastating – Juliana

Rumours about Gen Muhoozi and me were devastating – Juliana

Colonel Mustafa roars back to life musically with new song

Colonel Mustafa roars back to life musically with new song

Njoki Murira takes action after losing TikTok account with over 2.7M followers

Njoki Murira takes action after losing TikTok account with over 2.7M followers

Kenzo on why he’s cutting ties with media; set to start own podcast

Kenzo on why he’s cutting ties with media; set to start own podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brown Mauzo

Brown Mauzo ready for marriage 3 months after announcing split from Vera Sidika

Karen Nyamu

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay and Lady Jay Dee

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life