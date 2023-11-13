Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

Announcing her departure, Muthoni shared the news with her fans, expressing both delight and nostalgia, "Good morning! I'm much delighted to be hosting #Rurumuka for the very last time!"

Muthoni on the other hand expressed her delight in working the DJ, and prayed for more doors to open for him.

"It was amazing serving with you @djcovenant 🙏🙏 May the good Lord continue being gracious unto you!" she said.

Hellen Muthoni and DJ Covenant Pulse Live Kenya

The revelation came as a surprise to her dedicated audience, who had come to cherish the Sunday morning tradition she had crafted over the years.

Muthoni, not only a TV personality but also a gospel singer, received warm tributes from her colleagues at Inooro TV and Ramogi TV, both housed under the Royal Media Services umbrella.

DJ Covenant, her companion on Rurumuka since 2016, praised Muthoni as a wonderful host and friend whose contribution had significantly elevated the show's profile.

The news of Muthoni's exit resonated deeply with her fans, who took to various platforms to express their gratitude for seven years of Sunday morning inspiration.

While bidding farewell, Muthoni kept her next move under wraps, leaving her admirers curious about her future endeavours.

Viewers shared heartfelt messages, expressing the impact Muthoni had on their Sunday routines.

The sentiments ranged from gratitude for her uplifting presence to a sense of loss as the familiar face on the screens took its final bow.

Hellen Muthoni Pulse Live Kenya

Below are some of the comments:

nish.gitau seeing you giving credits to Royal media hosts for the last time today moved me to tears. It was an emotional moment. You've been an inspiration to me and I wish you God's blessings and grace in all your endeavors.

muthonikamau2023 I used to attend first masses so that I watch rurumuka show😢, may God bless you on your endeavors namesake

lizzy_gichuhi You were of great impact to many . May God bless you on your endeavors. I wish well and God's speed. The speech made me shed tears too . You are a great person Msoo

theangelshanice We will miss you on air.You have done an incredibly amazing job mama👏👏

salomewanjiku912020 May the good lord continue to elevate you ...we will miss that Golden voice😢