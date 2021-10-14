It has been difficult for me to date- Kalekye Mumo on why she is still Single

“As an empowered woman, as a woman who has worked hard, who has been seen to do many things, it has been difficult for me to date.”

“I am still single because of the notion that an empowered woman cannot listen (to a man) …whereas the reality is if I have worked hard, I should be able to help even more” said Ms Mumo while on NTV.

On the other hand, Ian Mbugua said that men have never been afraid of empowered women.

“Men are not afraid of empowered women, Men just don’t like the way the ‘empowered woman’ has been told, especially by the west, that she’s equal to the man” said Mbugua.

Masculinity Mentor John Kanyoni echoed Ian Mbugua’s sentiments, stating that; “We are not scared of empowered women…its God given, it’s a relationship, it’s a gift as he who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from God…and the Bible says a strong Woman is a crown to her Husband so when we realize that we live in Harmony".

Kanyoni added; ”As am speaking to you here now and I know my wife is watching and a few other people nimekaliwa and I’m happy…wewe ambaye hutaki kukaliwa watch Us do well'.

Not the First time

This is not the first time that Kaleyke is speaking on why she is single. In April 2019, disclosed that she was spouseless because most of the people who used to hit on her were way young than her with other priorities in life.

However, she mentioned that she has not intentionally chosen not to be married and she is praying about it.

“Whaaat @daddiemarto just asked me if I was single by choice... For all those who've been asking... No I didn't intentionally choose not to be married... Aand It's a prayer point...”

“Plus being in radio a lot of the guys who hit on me were way younger than me and of course had different priorities than me... #NowYouKnow #TalkCentral @K24Tv” reads Kalekye Mumo’s tweets.

Warned

In May 2021, Ms Mumo said that her mother once warned her against marrying men from the Western Kenya region.

“My mum told me once, usiwai leta mjaka, mtu wa western kwa hii nyumba. Afadhali uolewe na muindi. Akasema what she knows of those people, you don’t understand them, what they speak, they are different, you can’t.