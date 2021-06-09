It is a big mistake to say that Mitchelle Ntalami is my wife- Makena Njeri

Appearing on Radio Jambo, Makena said that it's wrong for people to assume Ms Ntalami is her wife, just because of how close they are, insisting that they are just good friends.

"It is a very big mistake to say that Mitchelle Ntalami is my wife. My relationship with Mitchelle is that we are very good friends, when you go to my Instagram you will find I have posted very many people.

I live my life very openly. If it comes a time when I will need to introduce my wife publicly, I will," Makena told Massawe Japanni.

Makena Njeri and Michelle Ntalami Pulse Live Kenya

Asked on whether she is seeing someone, Makena replied; “Let's focus on Bold Network Africa. There is nothing like a wife right now, as long as you are in my inner circle, I appreciate my friends a lot."

The former Tahidi High actress went on to reveal that she once dated a man but unfortunately she was not living her truth.

Living My Truth

On May 27, 2021, Makena narrated that, Ms Ntalami has always been by her side no matter what; remembering the time she was trolled for 3 months for living her truth.

“Off course this period can not come to an end before I thank the one and only Michelle 💎@michelle.ntalami

Meehhnnn we have been through it all and just like I said I can never say the whole story on one post but slowly over time. I remember when I was trolled every morning for 3 months for living my truth and I was so scared of what the universe will say or do you were always there to remind me of who I am,” said Makena in part.

Adding that their relationship and friendship has been questioned so many times.

“Our relationship and friendship was questioned so many times and you were dragged on the mud together with me so many times but not once did you fail to stand by me. Thank you for being a true friend through it all and when the idea of starting a company that will help other people like me to live their truth Boldly you were there through the discussions and when the time was right you held me down and who would have ever asked for a better person to come up with such a beautiful work of art a creative logo skillfully curated by you and a world class website that many have praised since we launched,” shared Ms Makena.

LGBTIQ+ community

On May 13, 2021, Makena came out as a member of the LGBTIQ+ community.

“I remember for the first time in my life after very many years, I looked at the mirror and said to myself 'I am gay, I am unique and this is my truth',” she said.

The journalist also referenced the first day when rumours about her orientation hit the interwebs, after a girl had vandalized her Mercedes Benz alleging that she had cheated on her.