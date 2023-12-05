The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

Lynet Okumu

Eve Mungai forced to respond after Commentator 254 and Maureen Ngigi's 1st pregnancy announcement

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai

On December 4, the announcement of Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Maureen Ngigi expecting their first child set social media abuzz with congratulatory messages.

Recommended articles

However, amidst the cheers, Youtuber Eve Mungai found herself facing unexpected scrutiny regarding her own family planning choices.

As Commentator 254 and Maureen Ngigi shared the joyous news of their impending parenthood, well-wishes poured in from fans and friends across social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Director Trevor & Eve Mungai announce baby plans, key dates revealed

The celebration, however, took an unexpected turn when some began to question why Eve Mungai, along with her partner Director Trevour, had not made a similar announcement.

One particular fan, identified as Tajiri Forever, while replying to Comedian 2Mbili's congratulatory reply, expressed curiosity about why Mungai Eve had not yet embraced motherhood while others around her were announcing pregnancies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eve Mungai's dream home for parents gradually coming to reality

The question, though seemingly innocuous, prompted a fiery response from Eve Mungai.

In her response, Eve Mungai stood firm in her decision not to succumb to societal pressure when it comes to family planning.

She addressed the notion that giving birth is not a trend and emphasised that she would not rush into motherhood until she is fully prepared to provide the best possible life for her future child.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Funny how you all think giving birth is a trend, until I am sure I am in a position to give my child the very best life, I ain’t ever succumbing to this pressure. Wewe pata we will be here to congratulate you!" Eve replied.

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

Trevour and Eve have been together for five years, and their journey has been marked by love, support, and a commitment to building a strong foundation for their relationship.

During a Q&A session on Instagram in September, Director Trevor shared that he and Eve Mungai are considering expanding their family. He disclosed that they have set their sight on January 26, 2026, as the date

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Trevor took the opportunity to explain why they have chosen to take their relationship one step at a time.

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Director Trevor & Eve Mungai take their 5-year relationship to next level

He emphasised the importance of building a solid foundation for their partnership, ensuring that they are fully prepared for the next chapter in their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they have not set a specific wedding date, they are excited about their future together and look forward to sharing their plans when the time is right for both of them.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

Wakadinali's Domani Munga takes a break due to health issues

Wakadinali's Domani Munga takes a break due to health issues

Amapiano is just a rebranded version of Ghana's Azonto - Samini

Amapiano is just a rebranded version of Ghana's Azonto - Samini

New animated film JESUS (2025) set to break ground in more than 2000 languages

New animated film JESUS (2025) set to break ground in more than 2000 languages

Christina Shusho's Biography: Early life, start of music career, husband & 3 kids

Christina Shusho's Biography: Early life, start of music career, husband & 3 kids

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

Mbogi Genje's Smady Tings finally reacts to Jacky Vike's open crush on him

Mbogi Genje's Smady Tings finally reacts to Jacky Vike's open crush on him

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Tanzanian Gospel Singer Christina Shusho

Christina Shusho's Biography: Early life, start of music career, husband & 3 kids

Pastor Sue Munene

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

Media personality Claudia Naisabwa at BBC Studios in London

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London