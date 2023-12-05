What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

However, amidst the cheers, Youtuber Eve Mungai found herself facing unexpected scrutiny regarding her own family planning choices.

The pregnancy announcement that pushed fans to question Eve Mungai's choices

As Commentator 254 and Maureen Ngigi shared the joyous news of their impending parenthood, well-wishes poured in from fans and friends across social media platforms.

The celebration, however, took an unexpected turn when some began to question why Eve Mungai, along with her partner Director Trevour, had not made a similar announcement.

Eve Mungai's fiery response to fans questioning her life

One particular fan, identified as Tajiri Forever, while replying to Comedian 2Mbili's congratulatory reply, expressed curiosity about why Mungai Eve had not yet embraced motherhood while others around her were announcing pregnancies.

The question, though seemingly innocuous, prompted a fiery response from Eve Mungai.

In her response, Eve Mungai stood firm in her decision not to succumb to societal pressure when it comes to family planning.

She addressed the notion that giving birth is not a trend and emphasised that she would not rush into motherhood until she is fully prepared to provide the best possible life for her future child.

"Funny how you all think giving birth is a trend, until I am sure I am in a position to give my child the very best life, I ain’t ever succumbing to this pressure. Wewe pata we will be here to congratulate you!" Eve replied.

Director Trevor reveals baby plans, including key dates

Trevour and Eve have been together for five years, and their journey has been marked by love, support, and a commitment to building a strong foundation for their relationship.

During a Q&A session on Instagram in September, Director Trevor shared that he and Eve Mungai are considering expanding their family. He disclosed that they have set their sight on January 26, 2026, as the date

Why Director Trevor has not married Eve Mungai yet

Director Trevor took the opportunity to explain why they have chosen to take their relationship one step at a time.

He emphasised the importance of building a solid foundation for their partnership, ensuring that they are fully prepared for the next chapter in their lives.

