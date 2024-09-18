Ivy Chelimo on 2 years in DP’s office, why she chose communication over law

Ivy Chelimo, the creative mind behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's popular nickname 'Riggy G', recently opened up about how a simple name led to an unexpected career opportunity.

In an interview on Homeboyz Radio, Chelimo shared the story of how her viral creation turned into a job offer in the Deputy President’s communications team.

How the viral nickname opened doors

Chelimo explained that after the nickname 'Riggy G' started trending, she was contacted by Deputy President Gachagua's son. He informed her that the Deputy President himself wanted to meet her.

“After the name went viral, the DP’s son reached out to me and said his father wanted to see me. So, the next morning I went to the office, and he asked what I wanted. I said I wanted a job because I had been unemployed for almost a year after finishing school and was just at home,” Chelimo recounted during an interview on Homeboyz Radio.

Ivy Chelimo in the company of the DP Rigathi Gachagua at a previous event Pulse Live Kenya

Choosing a new career path

Although she had a background in law, Chelimo decided she wanted to try something different.

During her meeting with Gachagua, she was offered a chance to work in the legal department, but she opted to explore new horizons.

“Because I have a background in law, he asked whether I wanted to work in the legal department. I said no, I would like to try something new, and that’s when I expressed my interest in working in the communications department,” she revealed.

Chelimo has now been part of the Deputy President's communications team for two years, embracing the challenges and opportunities that come with the role.

Ivy Chelimo in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

A life-changing opportunity

Reflecting on her journey, Chelimo described how her life took a remarkable turn, going from being unemployed to securing a job in the Deputy President’s office.

“It’s been crazy, I won’t lie, but it’s also been an enlightening period in my life. One day, I was unemployed, probably thinking about doing my master’s, and the next day, I had a job. The best part about my work is the networks we build. You get to cross paths with people who can actually change your life,” she said.

Career growth and personal development

Chelimo noted that her role in the communications team has contributed significantly to her career progression.

Pulse Live Kenya

