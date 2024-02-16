The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Chipukeezy talks about his relationship with Ivy Chelimo, reveals he's dating 7 women

Lynet Okumu

Chipukeezy reveals nature of his relationship with Ivy Chelimo, talks about his seven girlfriends

Chipukeezy and Ivy Chelimo pose for a photo
Chipukeezy and Ivy Chelimo pose for a photo

Kenyan comedian, Chipukeezy has disclosed that he is in a relationship with seven girlfriends.

Recommended articles

This revelation comes amidst swirling rumours linking him romantically to Ivy Chelimo, the woman associated with the Deputy President's nickname, Riggy G.

In a video shared by a local media outlet on February 16, Chipukeezy clarified that Chelimo is just a friend.

Ivy Chelimo is my friend... I'm in a happy relationship with my beautiful girlfriends. Were seven now. We are very happy na si kipindi. Hawajuani na hawafai kujuana.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chipukeezy
Chipukeezy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Chipukeezy narrates truth about the night he clashed with Prezzo over a lady

Chipukeezy, who has consistently championed polygamy and openly acknowledged his adherence to it, attributed his lifestyle choice to his familial legacy.

He revealed that his grandfather, like him, had seven wives, with Chipukeezy's mother being the youngest among them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing parallels to his familial history, Chipukeezy expressed his intention to uphold this tradition. At less than 35 years old, he emphasized that none of his current relationships have progressed to the point of marriage.

"Ni legacy naskuma. this is a fact. My grandpa had seven wives, my mum was the last. na mimi bado sijafika hata 35 years. For now wanaqualify polepole, hakuna mwenye ashatosha kuwa wife," he said.

Chipukeezy
Chipukeezy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Chipukeezy vows to expose prominent persons involved in land grabbing

ADVERTISEMENT

Chipukeezy also addressed the significance of his dreadlocks, highlighting their symbolic value.

He associated his hairstyle with the Mau Mau, a symbol of resistance and identity among Kenya's black population.

Rejecting societal pressure to conform to conventional grooming standards, he asserted that individuality should be celebrated.

Chipukeezy likened the insistence on cutting his hair to asking a beautiful person to forsake their beauty, emphasising the ignorance surrounding appearances.

"To me nywele ni very symbolic. MauMau walikuwa na hii nywele. We are black people, na hii ni Kenya. You can look and be how you want to be," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Chipukeezy
Comedian Chipukeezy Comedian Chipukeezy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Chipukeezy pens appreciation to Charlene Ruto marking 10-year milestone

In response to allegations linking his dreadlocks to membership in a cult, Chipukeezy vehemently denied any association with such organizations.

He adamantly declared his Christian faith and dismissed claims of engaging in sacrificial rituals or conforming to cult practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asserting his freedom as a citizen of a democratic nation and continent, he rejected the notion that conformity should dictate opportunities.

"Am a Christian. Mambo ya kutoa sacrifice and all that bullshit, I dont do it. Am a free person, this is a free country and continent, so sio lazima ni conform ndio nipewe opportunity" he said.

Chipukeezy
Chipukeezy Pulse Live Kenya

Chipukeezy also talked about the prejudice faced by young people sporting dreadlocks, emphasizing that appearance does not define character.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed solidarity with fellow youth who endure unwarranted scrutiny and discrimination based on their choice of hairstyle.

Chipukeezy urged society to look beyond superficial attributes and embrace diversity without prejudice.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa finds new home after leaving KTN

TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa finds new home after leaving KTN

Chipukeezy talks about his relationship with Ivy Chelimo, reveals he's dating 7 women

Chipukeezy talks about his relationship with Ivy Chelimo, reveals he's dating 7 women

Nicholas Kioko gets real about the unique challenges of raising twin sons

Nicholas Kioko gets real about the unique challenges of raising twin sons

Ezekiel Mutua demands removal of viral 'Yesu Ninyandue' Gospel song

Ezekiel Mutua demands removal of viral 'Yesu Ninyandue' Gospel song

Fred Machoka protests against NRG Radio's suggestive Valentine's Day post

Fred Machoka protests against NRG Radio's suggestive Valentine's Day post

12 Kenyan celebs who've managed to conceal their children's faces for years

12 Kenyan celebs who've managed to conceal their children's faces for years

Charles Ouda's mum pens last words to her son in emotional letter

Charles Ouda's mum pens last words to her son in emotional letter

I live according to my choices - Cebbie Koks on why she deleted hubby's photos

I live according to my choices - Cebbie Koks on why she deleted hubby's photos

Sauti Sol's Sol Generation signs new talented artist

Sauti Sol's Sol Generation signs new talented artist

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Sammy Kioko, Mammito Eunice, Nasra Yusuf and Comedian YY

10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and Sonie

Video of Mulamwah's baby mama Sonie confronting him for visits to her Kinoo house resurfaces

Trio Mio

Details of Trio Mio's Congolese-Italian father & his role in the rapper's success

Jowie Irungu

Jowie Irungu's Biography: Early life, security career & Monica Kimani murder