Jacque Maribe takes time off social media, Kenyans react

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Take a break and all will be well – Maribe advised

Jacque Maribe
Jacque Maribe

Media Personality Jacque Maribe has hinted that she will taking some time off social media, hours after settling her differences with baby daddy Eric Omondi.

“Time out. Time to leave me alone. Time to get me time and and be happy,” shared Maribe.

However, her post has elicited mixed reactions among her followers and fans, many arguing that the former news anchor might be going through a lot.

A section of Kenyans opted to advise her to seek counselling or a form of help that will put her back on track.

In another separate post (since deleted), Maribe had said: “Life… It has its ups and downs but with communication, tolerance, understanding and true friends like @simonkabu ,@ericomondi, I can now move forward. Thanks fam.”

Reactions

queencykanute “Hey darling, hope you're OK. It's Ok not to be Ok sometimes and what breaks us is what builds us. So give your self time. It shall be well❤️❤️”

dottiedolkas “Am damn sure u have just rewatched the video🙄and wondered what the hell was going on. Take ur time girl🙏”

shammy6146 “Sasa sisi tumeingilia wapi surely😢😢😂😂”

mental_health_support_africaYou need mental health help my dear. Reach out to me anytime

herbert_moriango_aka_rau_rauTake a break and all will be well. Kenyans we forget easily and move on quickly. We're lovable people who don't hold a grudge. Be safe @jacquemaribe

maingi_georgeJackie go get help and raise your child without rants ,do it with contentment God will pay you

empress_dee_younger "Do yourself a little favour babygal, let not the internet rush you. You have been through a lot and whatever happens to yourself automatically affects your little one. Please be kind to yourself. Hugs❤️”

a_gurlccIt is ok not to be ok ..it is ok to trip …it is ok darling because you are human ,rem you are awesome.You have been through hell back and forth and soon you gonna bounce back and give a testimony …rem to cultivate and seek love ..be where you are loved immensely and stay away from people who judge and rebuke you .It is just a phase that will soon go away .Much love and hugs hun❤️❤️❤️”

jud_samich_cheptooTake good care of you ! Earth can be brutal but trust in God .. don’t give 🆙 Jacque”

judy_githaeJackie needs someone to talk to, she looks lonely & depressed. Wachana na huyu mwanaume takataka he's not your type this guy will continue to embarrass you

emmy.mutai.9Enjoy you and your baby..forcing yourself to a guy coz ni baba mtoto itakuletea shida..find peace within you

scooms254We forgave you but you still bring up new stories sasa jana ulido nini...it was not good at all

missnandybabyJust self reflect and find peace dear utakuwa tu poa. Take some time to get therapy and no matter what going forward leave the baby out of any public scrutiny”

gideonmaiyo9Admit it, you were under influence

trixcy_estaThat was so fast jipende mummy kwanza na upende mtoto wako after all that humiliation nikaona mpaka ukiambiwa si unajua nakupendanga babe aki na unasema eeeh😢 now I Know after kuwatch that video vile unafeel

wahitotravelsLife is short dear you deserve the best out of it...Embrace every part of it..And love you....You are part of the universe, blessed and unique..Love you”

karimi_dvWhat was happening to you in that video Jackie??? You looked intoxicated, confused and include even believe that was you!!!! Please seek help.. Everything is not ok

Apology

On Thursday, both Maribe and Omondi apologized to their fans and followers, saying that they were wrong to wash their dirty linen in public.

“This is now bygones… We are sorry, we were wrong and we have a child to raise… We have also learned from this,” the two said.

Pleased with the move, Simon Kabu said that he was happy to see the two back to talking terms and even raising their child together.

“I’m happy now there is a white smoke at last, I just did what I could do because we are friends for a reason. We have talked and until we have agreed now,” said Kabu.

