Jahmby Koikai's father reported dead after missing daughter's burial

The father of fallen reggae emcee Njambi Koikai, Daniel Koikai has reportedly died.

Daniel Koikai is reported to have died on June 14 and missed the burial of his daughter at the Lang'ata Cemetry.

It remains unclear how Daniel Koikai died although reports indicate it could have been a self-inflicted death.

Earlier during Njambi's memorial, Koikai's father Ambassador Daniel Koikai publicly asks his late daughter for forgiveness for his shortcomings as a father.

“A time has come for me to atone for my acts of omission and commission. It has been one of the most difficult episodes in my life, especially for your close family, your mum, sisters, aunts, uncles, colleagues in the media, and friends in and out of the country,” he expressed.

A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8 Pulse Live Kenya

It was only when Jahmby was in high school that they had the opportunity to reconnect. Ambassador Koikai recounted, “It is only when you got to Form One and I was back in the country that we were able to meet when you came to the office to look for me.”

Despite the distance, he ensured he provided for her education and supported her in various ways.