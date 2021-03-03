Media personality Jahmby Koikai has landed a new radio job with six years after she left Nation Media Group’s defunct Swahili station QFM.

In an announcement seen by Pulse Live, Jahmby will be making a comeback on the airwaves on Trace Radio, where she will be hosting the Trace na Doba show.

Ms Koikai will host the reggae, lovers rock, dancehall and riddim show alongside DJ Selector Technics on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 8pm to midnight, every week.

Jahmby Koikai lands new radio job 6 years after leaving QFM

“Faaaaammmm!!!!!

After 6 years!!!!! 6 long years OFF AIR! GUESS WHO'S BACK ON RADIO? QUEEN FYAH MUMMAH JAHMBY!!!!!

YES!!!! I'm back on radio and my new home is Trace Radio @traceeasternafrica. I'll be live every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 8pm- Midnight. I'll also be with @selectortechnix giving you the baddest mixes,” read Jahmby Koikai’s post.

Trace Radio also announced her joining their team via Instagram saying: “Guess who’s back? Fyah Mummah Jahmby @jahmbykoikai on Trace Na Doba bringing you the baddest roots, lovers rock, dancehall and riddims with Selector Technics @selectortechnix

Every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 8pm-Midnight. Starting tomorrow night. Baddest reggae queen is back!”

