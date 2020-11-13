Comedian Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o is among graduands graduating today from Daystar University.

The Kiss 100 presenter put up photos, rocking his graduation gown, stating he is happy to be graduating with his first degree after four years of toiling to get it.

Mzee Jalas is graduating with a degree in Community Development.

In his post, the comedian expressed gratitude towards everyone who has been instrumental in his academic studies, as he dedicates the Degree to his late father.

Jalang’o graduates from Daystar University (Photos)

“With Pride I lift your name Jehovah! In your own time you did it! Today the 13th day of Nov. 2020 I graduate!

The sacrifices, late nights and now we Win!

This is for you Dad I know you are smiling from heaven! Mum i told you i will do it! I will always make you proud!

To Jaber herself Thank you

My brothers and sister! Thank you!

To my Dean Dr. Ongaro God bless you!

To all my lecturers Thank you!

To all my classmates Thank you!

To the whole Daystar UNIVERSITY Community Thank you!

To Team Jalas Thank you!

It is never too late! Keep the Focus and dont loose it!!

God above everything!!” shared Jalang’o.

Congratulatory messages

Following the good news, fans and celebrities took to social media to congratulate the media personality for the new milestone achieved in his life.

Alex Mwakideu

“CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER @jalangoo I am so proud of you!!! You make me believe that EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE!!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾”

Willis Raburu

“Congratulations my brother @jalangoo as you graduate from Daystar Univeristy, you have proved to many that it’s never too late , you are a beacon of hope in this regard. Shine on bro!!”

Kamene Goro

“I am so happy for you @jalangoo and so proud of how far you have come and the greatness you have achieved!!!! Bro, you are an inspiration!!!!! Be blessed beyond! Congratulations to my brother, my friend, my inspiration!!!!”

MC Jessy

“Congratulations my brother @jalangoo on your graduation, this is just the beginning of greater heights. Keep winning”

Maurice Billionare

“Congratulations Bro,It's your big Day and God is Happy.

@jalangoo #heavyjcamp #tunakulalifenaadabu”

JFam

“Congratulations @jalangoo as you graduate from Daystar University. You are a role model and a beacon of hope to many of us! #congratulations”

Maina Kageni

“Haiya!!!!! Kumbe ulisoma ya ukweli, @jalangoo !!!!! Congratulations my brother.... I'm very proud of you..... continue inspiring....”

Vicmass Luo Dollar

“Congratulations heavy J Baba @jalangoo @officialjalangotv 👏👏👏👏 #EducationIsAmajorKey #KechKech”

Churchill

“Congratulations are in order Bro.👍Never giving up”

mulamwah “Congratulations baba 💯💥 , najua mpaka gown ni ya Devine collection 😂”

chriskirwa “💪🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Proud Moments - any link we watch - ? So so proud will call you in the evening 💪🔥🙌God bless”

djmokenya “Congratulations broooooooo ... you did it . 👏”

kalekyemumo “👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 super proud of you”