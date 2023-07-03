The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

Lynet Okumu

Jalang'o remembers crucial encounter with Diamond Platnumz after sponsors left them stranded in Malindi

Jalang'o and Diamond Platnumz before they widespread fane
Jalang'o and Diamond Platnumz before they widespread fane

Langata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, opens up about the profound bond he shares with Bongo Flava stars Diamond Platnumz and Ali B.

Recommended articles

Speaking with a local media house on Saturday 1, the media personality and politician revealed that their friendship dates back to a time before these artists achieved widespread fame.

Jalango reminisced about the early days when he first encountered Ali B, describing him as a very close friend. He recounted numerous visits to Tanzania, where Ali B warmly hosted him.

"Ali B is my very good friend. Anytime I am in Tanzania, he hosts me. Even before everybody got to know who he was, he had already made a significant impact as a DJ," Shared Jalang'o.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jalang'o
Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Similarly, Jalango spoke fondly about Diamond Platnumz, another Bongo Flava superstar. The pair's first meeting occurred years ago when they were both booked for a gig in Malindi.

Unfortunately, the sponsor failed to fulfill their agreement, leaving Jalango and Diamond stranded.

In a heartwarming display of unity, they decided to travel together to Mombasa using whatever means they could afford. At that time, Diamond was just starting to gain recognition with a few hit songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The first time we met with Diamond we had been called for a gig in Malindi... Sponsor akatutoka, mimi na Diamond tukapanda boxi mpaka Mombasa. Alikuwa na ngoma kama mbili tatu wasee walikua wanajua. That was many years ago... Alikua na ngoma tatu, hana security or anyone but nilikua naye," he said.

Jalang'o and Diamond Platnumz
Jalang'o and Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jalang'o suffers the ‘curse’ of joining gov’t

During their journey, Diamond expressed gratitude to Jalang'o for the kindness and support shown on that memorable day.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On that day he told me I'll never forget what you did to my life. And from that time we've always been friends," he said.

Jalango expressed his commitment to nurturing relationships and ensuring that those who have made a difference in his life remain close to his heart.

"I don't burn bridges. I always make sure that every person who has been around me and has had a positive impact on my life remains a part of it," he said.

Jalang'o
Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jalang'o sacks employees who cost him millions

ADVERTISEMENT

Refuting any claims of changing friends, Jalango clarified that everyone has their own commitments and responsibilities, which may affect the frequency of their interactions.

However, he holds dear the bond he shares with his close circle, particularly the 'boys club,' which consists of his favorite people and cherished friends.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Presenter Ali reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Medina Makena

Presenter Ali reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Medina Makena

Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Zuchu celebrates in style after setting new record on YouTube, reveals next target

Zuchu celebrates in style after setting new record on YouTube, reveals next target

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dauda Kavuma says he and the Ghetto Kids were shortchanged in the Unforgettable music video

We got only $1000: How Ghetto Kids lost out in ‘Unforgettable’ video

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]