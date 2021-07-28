Jalang'o reveals the millions he got to MC at Obama's event

Speaking during a recent interview with Tanzanian content channel Ayo TV, Jalang’o said that in dollars its was approximately 20,000 USD.

Obama had travelled to his ancestral village in 2018 to launch the Sauti Kuu Resource Centre founded by his sister Auma Obama.

Jalang’o who was an MC at the 2021 Madaraka Day celebrations divulged that he charges Sh500,000 for a 2-hour performance.

Pulse Live Kenya

He had travelled to Tanzania and as per his rate card, musician Nandy was catering for his transport and accommodation.

Speaking about rumours that he is worth Sh10 million, Jalang’o said “That is just the price of one of my cars; there is a Toyota V8, Mercedes V-Class, Mercedes SLK, Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar…But I thank God for everything,” he said.

He added that other than his home in Nairobi and Siaya, he also owns apartments which he rents out as Air BnB units.

Another gem in Jalang’o’s possession a watch from Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet worth almost Sh3 million.

The luxury timepiece was given to him by former colleague Jeff Koinange on his birthday.

Bonga na Jalas.

Speaking to video content creators in an interview at his offices in July, Jalang’o said that media houses had approached him to air his Bonga Na Jalas show.

“MC Jessy was approached and went to KTN. This thing is bigger than any of those televisions,” said.

He added that TV stations usually like to negotiate and pay per episode, but he didn’t believe in taking his show to the traditional media houses.

He also discouraged video content creators from selling their content to traditional media because of the opportunities the digital industry had opened up.