Jalang'o speaks on Kamene Goro's return to radio after leaving Kiss FM

Speaking during an interview with local media outlets on Wednesday 15, Lang'ata MP Felix Odiwuor, 'Jalang'o', revealed that Kamene would return to the radio soon.

Jalang'o had attended Betty Kyallo's birthday party, and when asked about Kamene, he disclosed that she is happy and doing what she loves.

"Kamene is doing very good, we had whisky yesterday and I think she is in a better place. She is doing something that she loves, and she is going to radio very soon," Jalang'o stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamene Goro and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Although Jalang'o did not specify when or which radio station Kamene would join, he confidently confirmed that the popular radio presenter would rock the airwaves again.

Kamene Goro exited Kiss FM after her contract came to an end. Se hosted the morning show alongside Thompson Maghana alias Oga Obinna.

Addressing her departure in a previous interview, the on-air personality questioned why people were so curious to know her reasons for leaving the station, stating that exiting Kiss 100 took work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t have anything to say, but again how is my leaving news? You people should know leaving is not an easy thing, and you should let people be,” she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene joined Kiss 100 sometime in 2019 after ending her contract with her previous employer, NRG Radio.

Kamene's Media career

ADVERTISEMENT

She began her media career as a reporter and Prime Time news anchor at Ebru TV. She, however, quit in 2017 before moving to NRG Radio.

She co-hosted the NRG Radio breakfast show with Andrew Kibe.

The two relocated to Kiss 100 on June 14, 2019, before Kibe left and was replaced by Jalang’o.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamene was known for her bold and candid approach to discussing various social issues on her show.

She often uses her social media platform to raise awareness about critical issues such as mental health and women’s rights.

She has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health and has used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and self-care.

Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya