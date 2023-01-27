Teary Kamene Goro bows out of Kiss FM after 3 years [Video]

Kamene, who hosted the Kiss FM morning show alongside comedian Oga Obinna, aired her last show on Friday, January 27 where she bid her fans goodbye.

A teary Kamene paid tribute to all the hosts she has worked with since she joined the station and to her fans who have been listening to her every morning.

“Today marks the end of my journey here at Kiss Fm, it's been like four years and three hosts and I'm ending it right here with Oga Obinna. To all of my fans who have always supported me, my mum and sister, may God bless you always,” Kamene said.

Obinna, on his part, appreciated the time he had shared with Kamene who he said has been a good person for the short time he has been with her.

“Thank you for welcoming me and making my transition to morning radio smooth and for understanding all my craziness and for always being there for me, you have been a good person to me,” Obinna said.

Kamene is being replaced by former Vybz Radio morning show host Sheila 'Kwambox' Kwamboka who will now steer the morning show alongside Obinna.

Kamene Goro joined Kiss FM in 2019 alongside his former co-host Andrew Kibe who later resigned in 2020.

Kamene Goro and Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya