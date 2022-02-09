Kamene Goro in tears as she bids Jalang’o goodbye [Video]

In her goodbye message, Ms Goro said that she is optimistic that Jalas will emerge winner and be able to represent the people of Lang’ata constituency at the National Assembly.

“This is so hard, but we are always going to be together. It’s your dream and I know it's gonna come through for sure. Lang’ata people you have the best in this guy, it’s not a gamble because we are letting him go to you so that he can serve you the same way he has served all of us and been our friend.

"You are my bestie, my sponsor, and my biggest motivation. It breaks my heart to see you go but I’m so happy for what you are going to do next. Wishing you all the best,” said a tearful Kamene.

Pulse Live Kenya

On February 9, 2022, Jalang’o hosted his last show on the Radio Africa Group-owned station, after resigning to join politics.

He used the last show to bid goodbye to his fans, and thanked Radio Africa management for giving him a job barely two years ago.

"The curtain call falls on me today, I begin a new chapter to go and try my hand in politics. I feel it's the right time after being told for many years that young people your time is coming, but we are not young anymore.

“It’s a dream that I’m going for, to try and be a different kind of leader and show my people that good leaders still exist," Jalang'o said.

Jalang’o features on a long list of entertainers eyeing political seats in the upcoming General Election.

Others are Jamal Gaddafi, MC Jessy, DNG, Loise Kim, Bonnie Musambi, Gabu, Prezzo, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, Rufftone, Njambi Koikai, Tony Kwalanda, Njogu Wa Njoroge, Maji Maji and Ke;vin Daniel aka Kijana Pat Pat.