RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stop giving, be selfish with yourself - Kamene Goro advises ladies

Masia Wambua

The presenter has advised ladies to play hard to get with their time, company, and bodies

Radio presenter Kamene Goro
Radio presenter Kamene Goro

Radio queen Kamene Goro has told ladies to love themselves first and be mean when giving their time and company to men saying ladies are a limited resource.

Recommended articles

In the recorded segment of her morning show, where she airs her views on topical issues, the sassy presenter told ladies not to be always available with anything that is on offer from their male counterparts.

Kemene Goro and her co host Oga Obinna
Kemene Goro and her co host Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

"Let me tell you something you might not realize it but you are a very limited resource, by the way, you have an x number of years of existence so stop giving them out willy-nilly. You cannot be always readily available for everyone, every opportunity to hang out and have fun," she said.

She narrated an incident wherein she had a chat with her friends and realized that ladies get too much available to men with their time and company as though they have nothing of their own to do as most of them would always be readily available to jump to the invites.

"Your heart cannot be available for every love opportunity your time cannot be available for everyone who wants to have it. You are a precious and limited resource. Do not let anyone call you and think they can have your day off be stingy, ringa (play hard to get)," she added.

Kamene Goro in an undisclosed location
Kamene Goro in an undisclosed location Kamene Goro's responses to Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kamene Goro excites fans with details of her new relationship during a weekend getaway

Kamene who was recently seen hanging out with her man days ago went ahead to wonder how men easily hit on girls and easily get to what she referred to as 'the promised land' telling ladies to play hard to get with their time, company, and body.

The curvy presenter hosts the show alongside comedian Oga Obinna who took over Jalang'o left to concentrate on his political interests. Before joining Kiss she worked for NRG radio alongside Andrew Kibe.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Stop giving, be selfish with yourself - Kamene Goro advises ladies

Stop giving, be selfish with yourself - Kamene Goro advises ladies

Willy Paul widens his net as he introduces new venture [Photos]

Willy Paul widens his net as he introduces new venture [Photos]

Bahati breaks silence on wife's whereabouts

Bahati breaks silence on wife's whereabouts

Lillian Ng'ang'a reveals son's name as she marks 2 months milestone

Lillian Ng'ang'a reveals son's name as she marks 2 months milestone

Former Vioja Mahakamani actor appeals for help for ailing son

Former Vioja Mahakamani actor appeals for help for ailing son

Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia involved in accident [Photos]

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia involved in accident [Photos]

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

Trending

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don all loved up at his 28th birthday party [BukiHQ]

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Rayvanny and Paula Kajala

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance