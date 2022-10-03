RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kamene Goro speaks after reports of holding secret wedding [video]

Masia Wambua

I did not get married but the good news is that I got engaged, Kamene Goro.

Radio Presenter, Kamene Goro
Radio Presenter, Kamene Goro

Radio personality and Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kamene Goro has come out clear that she has not been married yet after stories of a secret wedding spread out.

The morning show host cleared the air during her show saying she was amazed to see stories all over suggesting that she had already tied a knot with her lover DJ Bonez.

Prior to her clearing the air on the matter, the two on the weekend of September 22 and 23, spent time together in Diani and shared photos and videos showing off what looked like wedding and engagement rings.

Kamene Goro, radio presenter
Kamene Goro, radio presenter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

In a number of videos she shared on her Insta stories, the radio presenter showed her two huge gold rings, among them her engagement ring.

The day after Kamene shared photos of her dressed in a long white dress and although it was not a gown, it further raised speculations on whether she had been married but today she made all that clear saying it is not yet time.

"It is good news, it's fantastic news but I want to make the records straight guys, not married just yet. But however, we give it time until sometime next year when I will be married," Kamene said.

Kamene Goro in a white long dress
Kamene Goro in a white long dress Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Stop giving, be selfish with yourself - Kamene Goro advises ladies

Kamene could not believe that the public had conceived the news that she had been married secretly adding that she had gone to attend a friend's wedding but she agreed that at least someone had proposed and she had been engaged.

" So no, I am not married, there was no secret wedding, it was a friend's wedding that I was actually going to be an MC. I did not get married but the good news is that I got engaged," she added.

Kamene has in the recent past been hanging out with her new man who she has been dating for a while. They have been doing jigs together in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru among other places as seen on posters shared on her social media platforms.

During the events, the spin master, DJ Bonez is always on the decks while Kamene would be the hypermap.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
