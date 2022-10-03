Kamene Goro speaks after reports of holding secret wedding [video]

The morning show host cleared the air during her show saying she was amazed to see stories all over suggesting that she had already tied a knot with her lover DJ Bonez.

Prior to her clearing the air on the matter, the two on the weekend of September 22 and 23, spent time together in Diani and shared photos and videos showing off what looked like wedding and engagement rings.

In a number of videos she shared on her Insta stories, the radio presenter showed her two huge gold rings, among them her engagement ring.

The day after Kamene shared photos of her dressed in a long white dress and although it was not a gown, it further raised speculations on whether she had been married but today she made all that clear saying it is not yet time.

"It is good news, it's fantastic news but I want to make the records straight guys, not married just yet. But however, we give it time until sometime next year when I will be married," Kamene said.

Kamene could not believe that the public had conceived the news that she had been married secretly adding that she had gone to attend a friend's wedding but she agreed that at least someone had proposed and she had been engaged.

" So no, I am not married, there was no secret wedding, it was a friend's wedding that I was actually going to be an MC. I did not get married but the good news is that I got engaged," she added.

Kamene has in the recent past been hanging out with her new man who she has been dating for a while. They have been doing jigs together in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru among other places as seen on posters shared on her social media platforms.