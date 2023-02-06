ADVERTISEMENT
Kamene Goro teases next move after leaving Kiss FM

Denis Mwangi

Kamene Goro, who recently left Kiss FM, is ready for the next challenge

Media personality Kamene Goro
Media personality Kamene Goro

Popular media personality Kamene Goro has announced her next move after leaving Kiss FM in January.

In a recent interaction with her followers on social media, she asked them to guess the good news she was excited to share.

Many speculated that the news was about her personal life but Kamene said she will be entering the YouTube space and launching her own channel, The Real Kamene Goro.

Kamene Goro teases next move after leaving Kiss FM
Kamene Goro teases next move after leaving Kiss FM Pulse Live Kenya
Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro poses in front of her black Mercedes Benz
Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro poses in front of her black Mercedes Benz Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement of her new channel comes amid a recent incident where an imposter created a fake YouTube account using her name.

The account had over 21,000 subscribers by the time Kamene Goro exposed the impersonation. In a post on her Instagram, she warned her followers about the fake account and promised to keep them updated about her official platforms and channel.

"My Loves, this is not my YouTube channel, this impersonator has been blatantly plagiarizing my content and impersonating me. Please stay woke, this is not me. I'll be letting you know about my official platforms and channel soon," she said.

Over the years, a number of popular Kenyan media personalities have opted to start their own YouTube shows after leaving their positions in media stations.

One of the main reasons is that YouTube offers a more flexible and personal platform for media personalities to connect with their audience.

They have the opportunity to create content that is tailored specifically to their interests and engage with their fans in a more intimate and interactive way.

The platform also offers them the ability to monetize their content through ads, sponsorships, and merchandise sales, making it a more attractive option for those looking to grow their brand and revenue streams.

Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro Kamene Goro makes a comeback at Kiss TV Relaunch Pulse Live Kenya

In a recent interview, former Kiss FM morning show host Kamene addressed rumors surrounding her departure from the radio station.

She cleared up speculation that she had been fired, explaining that her contract had simply come to an end and she chose not to renew it.

Kamene also expressed her thoughts on Sheila Kwamboka, who will be taking over her former position as morning show host. Kamene acknowledged Kwamboka's experience and praised her as a capable replacement.

