Jalang’o’s reaction after poster claiming he will vie for MP on ANC party went viral (Photo)

The poster said the comedian will be vying for the Lang’ata Member of Parliament seat next year with the Musalia Mudavadi owned party.

Jalang’o asked his followers to ignore the poster, stating that his opponents had already panicked and he yet he has not made anything official.

Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to laugh off the viral poster, terming the creators of the poster as haters.

“IGNORE!! They have already panicked and we havent even announced anything! Heraaaaassss!!🤣🤣🤣🤣” said Jalang’o.

Photo

Pulse Live Kenya

Lang’ata MP

In August 2018, Jalang’o while responding to fans on Instagram said that he would quit his radio job to try his hands at politics, come 2022.

His answer was prompted by a fan who requested to know his future plans having established a successful radio and comedy career.

"Your dream right now?" asked a fan.

