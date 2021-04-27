Jalang’o’s reaction after poster claiming he will vie for MP on ANC party went viral (Photo)

Comedian and Radio presenter Felix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o has responded after a poster claiming he will vie for MP seat on an ANC party ticket in 2022 went viral.
The poster said the comedian will be vying for the Lang’ata Member of Parliament seat next year with the Musalia Mudavadi owned party.
Jalang’o asked his followers to ignore the poster, stating that his opponents had already panicked and he yet he has not made anything official.
He went on to laugh off the viral poster, terming the creators of the poster as haters.
“IGNORE!! They have already panicked and we havent even announced anything! Heraaaaassss!!🤣🤣🤣🤣” said Jalang’o.
In August 2018, Jalang’o while responding to fans on Instagram said that he would quit his radio job to try his hands at politics, come 2022.
His answer was prompted by a fan who requested to know his future plans having established a successful radio and comedy career.
"Your dream right now?" asked a fan.
“MP Langata 2022,” said Jalang’o, who further explained that, “I am 35 years now with my next birthday on the 27th of April. These are probably my last five years on radio. I will be 40 years then, what else will I be doing? Let me give back and that why i will be vying. I choose community development because as MP for Lang’ata constituency I have to be able to take care OF community matters.”
