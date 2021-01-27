Celebrated Media Personality Jeff Kuria is celebrating 14 years in the media Industry and he is grateful about it.

In a message shared via his social media platforms, the Inooro FM Breakfast host, attributed his growth to the people who believed in him, colleagues and listeners.

The Hagaria host went on to state that he is optimistic about the future and believes that he will continue impacting lives through the airwaves.

“It’s 14years since I joined Inooro FM as a voice artist.An amazing journey it has been and I thank God .I attribute my growth to the people that believed in me , my fellow colleagues and listeners .I am hopeful about the future and I know we will continue impacting each other through the airwaves.

#kujijaza #kujiamini #kujituma #kubarikiwa #goodmorning #jeshi001” shared Jeff Kuria.

Kuria’s post was accorded a warm reception, as many of the comments left under it, lauded him for a job well in the media industry.

Last year, Kuria was among 68 Kenyans who were awarded the “The Presidential Order of Service (Uzalendo Award)" by President Uhuru Kenya for exhibiting exemplary service in helping the country steer through the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Reactions

terazonewmedia “Congratulations Jeff”

caterira “👏👏👏 That's great”

officialnonoo_ “Bazu🙌🙌🙌”

angelamuchomba “Congratulations Buddy u make me feel home away from home...Niungenagia Muno Ndi Guku 🇨🇳China...”

itswanjikugitonga “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️ so proud of ya”

georgenjorogewa “At Jeff,your humility can and will take you far”

hadassah_shiku “Congratulations Jeff..You are going far far may God continue blessing you”

ngendonjoroge_did__herbest “You have done well.Keep it that way and God bless the work of your hands 🙏”

tracywaithera “Congratulations”

mercykiki “Congratulations 🎊”

lastborn_88 “Keep going 🙏”

joan.mwangi.16100 “Waaaoh that's incredible👏👏”

fidelis_nganga “Nitukurire ma. Keep winning👏”

gikandi_james “Determination and perseverance is the key to success congratulation jeff , God see u through”

realjosew “Gloly to God🙌,But what next??,Still in radio??”

shirokimani5566 “Congrats,and may Lord continue blessing you more and more!”

ms_gichuhi_j “With God in God keep pushing #jeshi001💪🏽”

michaelkuria31 “Proud of you brother! You have achieved a lot....Congratulations. Cappuccino on me!”

elijahjohnmusiq “My favorite . thanks for your support...More blessings bro”

bobozbobocita “Congratulations @jeffkuria1 . It's no mean fete.. keep soaring .. the sky is no longer the limit”