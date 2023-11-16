The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry's death

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Two weeks after his death, she is finally able to pen her emotions.

Jennifer Aniston mourns her friend Matthew Perry in a heartfelt post [Instagram/Mattyperry]

The actress mourned her friend in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, stating the loss cut her deeply. She posted a picture of her and the late actor smiling on the set of Friends, reminiscing about the times he made her and their castmates laugh. Like his character Chandler Bing, he was goofy and funny and easily made them smile.

Her detailed post read in part, "Oh boy, this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. Matty, I love you so much, and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'Could you BE any crazier? Rest, little brother."

The cast of friends formed a solid friendship that spanned decades [Peoplemagazine]
Aniston and Perry had a solid friendship that stemmed through the 12 seasons of the sitcom and after. Perry himself had publicly praised her for her constant support and presence in his life just a year before his death; and according to him, she was the first person among the cast to tackle him about his addiction issues. A discussion which he described as 'scary' during an October 2022 interview with Diane Sawyer.

After Matthew Perry's death, his official death certificate was released shortly after. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health revealed the actor's cause of death was deferred after he was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28. On November 3, the 54-year-old was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near the Warner Bros. Studios lot.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
