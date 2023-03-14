ADVERTISEMENT
Elias Makori reflects on 30-year career at NMG, shares toughest experiences

Amos Robi

Makori began his career at Nation Media Group in 1993

NMG Managing Sports Editor Elias Makori marks 30 years at the company
Elias Makori, a veteran journalist, is celebrating 30 years of service at the Nation Media Group.

Throughout his career, Makori has covered major sports events, including the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, World Athletics Championships, World Volleyball Championships, Cricket World Cup, and multiple big-city marathons.

However, Makori's impressive career has not been without its challenges, including traumatizing experiences.

In an interview on NTV, Makori recalled his most challenging experience as a journalist. During an assignment in Sudan, he lost a Tanzanian colleague who fell ill and was unable to receive medical attention in time.

"In 1994, I lost my colleague in Khartoum who got ill and could not access medication in time and he passed on. It was heartbreaking, but I gathered myself and delivered a report," Makori recounted.

NMG Managing Sports Editor Elias Makori marks 30 years at the company
READ: Nation journalist Elias Makori in mourning

Despite this traumatic experience, Makori has risen through the ranks at NMG, holding the position of Managing Editor in charge of sports across the company's platforms. Over the years, Makori has won multiple awards, including the NMG Employee of the Year award twice, in 1998 and 2012.

Reflecting on his career, Makori attributed his love for sports as the driving force behind his success.

"My love for sports saw me attempt to join several school teams to no avail, which saw me end up as a writer for my school magazine at Cardinal Otunga High School," Makori stated.

On Friday, March 10, Nation Media Group staffers held a surprise reception to celebrate Elias Makori's long service to the company.

The event was held at Nation Centre, where staff members applauded Makori for his dedication to the company. During the ceremony, NMG's top leadership, including Chief Operating Officer Monica Ndung'u, Editor-in-Chief Joe Ageyo, and Head of Human Resource Jane Muiruri, presented Makori with a trophy to commemorate his achievements.

Elias Makori receiving the 2012 IAAF World Journalist of the Year Award from Seb Coe in 2012. His longevity in the profession culminated in him winning the award, a feat he attained for his impeccable reporting. PHOTO/Courtesy/Elias Makori
READ:Elias Makori Writes Open Letter to Margaret Kenyatta Over IAAF Mess

Makori, who is the longest-serving NMG staffer, has been instrumental in helping the Group achieve various editorial and commercial milestones.

He has also played a significant role in nurturing young, upcoming journalists, with several top names having worked under him. As the ceremony came to an end, staff members enjoyed a massive cake modelled in the semblance of the Nation Centre building.

NMG's CEO, Stephen Gitagama, praised Makori for his contributions to the company and wished him well as he continues to serve as Managing Editor in charge of sports across the company's platforms.

Elias Makori reflects on 30-year career at NMG, shares toughest experiences

