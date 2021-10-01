Oliver Mathenge quits Radio Africa for Nation Media Group

Sources close to the journalist have confirmed that Mathenge is headed to Nation Media Group where he has accepted an offer to join the broadcast division.

According to the insider, the journalist is expected to start in December 2021.

Oliver Mathenge has been a journalist since July 2007 joining Radio Africa Group in December of 2012 as a Political Reporter.

Pulse Live Kenya

He boasts of a 14-year career in communications - 10 of which have been in active political and current affairs journalism.

He has also been involved in corporate branding, communication, and marketing with proven results in the education and behavior change communication sectors.

Other than that, he is a blogger, poet and creative writer.

As a student at Daystar University, he was writing, designing and editing various publications including magazines, supplements brochures, and adverts.

He then moved to Nation Media Group where he worked at the news desk writing content for Daily Nation, Saturday Nation, Sunday Nation and Taifa Newspapers.