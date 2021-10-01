RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Oliver Mathenge quits Radio Africa for Nation Media Group

Oliver Mathenge was the Radio Africa Group Editor handling The Star, Mpasho and Kiss 100 digital platforms.

Oliver Mathenge
Oliver Mathenge

Radio Africa’s Digital Editor Oliver Mathenge has landed a new job after leaving the media house located along Waiyaki Way.

Sources close to the journalist have confirmed that Mathenge is headed to Nation Media Group where he has accepted an offer to join the broadcast division.

According to the insider, the journalist is expected to start in December 2021.

Oliver Mathenge has been a journalist since July 2007 joining Radio Africa Group in December of 2012 as a Political Reporter.

Journalist Oliver Mathenge
Journalist Oliver Mathenge Pulse Live Kenya

He boasts of a 14-year career in communications - 10 of which have been in active political and current affairs journalism.

He has also been involved in corporate branding, communication, and marketing with proven results in the education and behavior change communication sectors.

Other than that, he is a blogger, poet and creative writer.

As a student at Daystar University, he was writing, designing and editing various publications including magazines, supplements brochures, and adverts.

He then moved to Nation Media Group where he worked at the news desk writing content for Daily Nation, Saturday Nation, Sunday Nation and Taifa Newspapers.

Oliver Mathenge
Oliver Mathenge Oliver Mathenge Pulse Live Kenya

