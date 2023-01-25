John Allan Namu partners with KTN to expose electricity cartels [Video]

The series, produced by Sam Munia and Joy Kirigia who work at Africa Uncensored, will air on KTN News at 8:30pm from January 26 to January 29.

According to Namu, the series will delve into the complicated circumstances that have allowed these cartels to thrive in some of Kenya's largest informal settlements.

Pulse Live Kenya

"About to pay your electricity bill? Here's an investigation produced by Sam Munia and Joy Kirigia that will get you thinking about the true cost of electricity," he said in a post.

Munia, an award-winning journalist with over 15 years of experience in journalism and filmmaking, is an assignment editor at Africa Uncensored.

He previously worked at KTN in TV and video production and holds a degree in Science in Communication, Media, and Journalism from Moi University.

Kirigia is a senior reporter at Africa Uncensored and has been with the organization since 2016.

This isn't the first time Namu and his team have delved into controversial issues in Kenya.

The former news anchor is a veteran investigative journalist who has gained a reputation for his in-depth and thought-provoking reporting on a wide range of issues in Kenya.