John Allan Namu partners with KTN to expose electricity cartels [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Titled GhettoGava, the series will expose the inner workings of electricity and water cartels

Kenyan investigative journalist John-Allan Namu

Award-winning investigative journalist John Allan Namu, the CEO of Africa Uncensored, has announced a new four-part series, GhettoGava, that will expose the inner workings of electricity and water cartels in Kenya's informal settlements.

The series, produced by Sam Munia and Joy Kirigia who work at Africa Uncensored, will air on KTN News at 8:30pm from January 26 to January 29.

According to Namu, the series will delve into the complicated circumstances that have allowed these cartels to thrive in some of Kenya's largest informal settlements.

Award-winning investigative journalist and CEO of Africa Uncensored John Allan Namu Pulse Live Kenya

"About to pay your electricity bill? Here's an investigation produced by Sam Munia and Joy Kirigia that will get you thinking about the true cost of electricity," he said in a post.

Munia, an award-winning journalist with over 15 years of experience in journalism and filmmaking, is an assignment editor at Africa Uncensored.

READ: Investigative journalist John-Allan Namu unveils new docu-series

He previously worked at KTN in TV and video production and holds a degree in Science in Communication, Media, and Journalism from Moi University.

Kirigia is a senior reporter at Africa Uncensored and has been with the organization since 2016.

This isn't the first time Namu and his team have delved into controversial issues in Kenya.

The former news anchor is a veteran investigative journalist who has gained a reputation for his in-depth and thought-provoking reporting on a wide range of issues in Kenya.

Namu has won numerous awards for his work, including the CNN African Journalist of the Year award.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
