John Allan Namu's brainchild marks 8 years, he reveals major lessons learnt

Amos Robi

John-Allan Namu left mainstream media in 2015 and continued his investigative journalism independently

Investigative journalist John-Allan Namu
In a reflective post on X, investigative journalist John Allan Namu celebrated a significant milestone as his brainchild, AfUncensored, marked eight years since its inception.

The journey has been a rollercoaster as he expressed gratitude for the invaluable experiences and lessons learned along the way.

Namu who left mainstream media in 2015 to begin his venture began his post by acknowledging the challenges faced over the years, recounting encounters with puzzled expressions when stating his current whereabouts.

He humorously referenced a timeless Kleptomaniacs line, 'itachukua miaka nane ndio mjulikane' (it will take eight years to be known), emphasising the time and effort it took for the public to recognize the impactful work undertaken by AfUncensored.

"This is true in part. It has taken many years for people to recognize the effort that we put in to our work. It will take some more years before we will get where we need to be," he said.

Award-winning investigative journalist and CEO of Africa Uncensored John Allan Namu
The journalist shared insights from his co-founder Elijah Kanyi, who highlighted the lengthy process of gaining recognition. Namu echoed the sentiment that the journey has been a gradual one, emphasising the dedication and hard work put into their investigative efforts.

While highlighting their latest project title deals, Namu also celebrated the fact he was only involved from the sidelines and was not in front of the camera.

Namu expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the AfUncensored team, acknowledging the brilliance of their work and his pride in cheering them on from the sidelines.

John Allan Namu after winning the prestigious Global Investigative Journalists Network’s Global Shining Light Award
He emphasised the vast array of impactful stories produced by the team, with each member contributing to the collective success.

"Every day there is something a team member is doing that makes me even more grateful for the journey.

"For every day above ground, with the opportunity to keep working, I am thankful. To our audiences, to the team, to my family and to God that Africa Uncensored is around and able to tell stories that matter to the public," Namu added.

John Allan Namu after winning the prestigious Global Investigative Journalists Network’s Global Shining Light Award
Despite the challenges, Namu remained resolute in AfUncensored's mission—to investigate, expose, and empower.

Some of the top investigative stories produced by AfUncensored include, 'The Profiteers', 'Inspector Fisi', 'Kanjo Kingdom' among others.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
