John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

C'zars who is behind the track ‘Amka Ukatike’ disappeared in 2006, a week before seating for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations never to be heard from again.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked him to dig into the matter, Namu said he could pursue the case after consultation with his team.

“John-Allan Namu seriously needs to find out what happened to this guy. We need closure,” the user identified as Amunga Eshuchi said.

In response, Namu said it was not the first time the story was being brought up adding that unravelling the matter needed team effort.

“This has to be one of the most requested stories for us to pursue. Tell you guys what, if you all help we can do it together. Need to talk with @AfUncensored team first though,” Namu said.

Pulse Live Kenya

C'zars was last seen on Friday, October 13, 2006, after he left his home in Bamburi, Mombasa to visit a friend never to return.

There have been rumours in the past claiming that the singer had moved to Australia and changed his identity. His father Abdul Makasi however said the speculations were untrue.

"This has been a common thing because there was a time that they spread rumours that he is coming and has already released another song. A lot was said. I don't understand why people would do that," Makasi told a local media house in a past interview.

Makasi added that the first four years of his son's disappearance saw him mount a search for him in Eastleigh and Pangani where he had been said to be but to no success.

"The first four years, I was being told he is in Eastleigh and Pangani, I looked for him without a trace. If I get anyone who will help me look for him, I will appreciate," he noted.

Pulse Live Kenya