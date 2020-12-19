Ex-Tanzanian actress Jokate Mwegelo’s father Mzee Urban Ndunguru has passed on.

Confirming his death, Jokate who spoke to Tanzanian media houses said that her father died on Saturday morning.

According to her, the father had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam after he suffered a stroke.

Jokate Mwegelo’s father Mzee Urban Ndunguru

She added that burial plans are currently underway.

Jokate Mwegelo who was an actress and entrepreneur was in July 2018 appointed District Commissioner for Kisarawe by Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli.

We at Pulse Live send our deepest condolences.