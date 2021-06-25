Omosh pleads for help again, reveals he got many empty promises (Video)

In an interview with TV47, Omosh disclosed that many people who promised to help him gave empty promises. The actor says he is in need of a camera, tripod, lights and a microphone to produce his planned comedy skits.

He added that he paid his debts with a big chunk of the money he received, something that left him with empty pockets.

Former Tahidi High actor, Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

Appeal

“Manze kama ulisema unanitumia kakitu kwani kaliendaje? Bado nategea tu… Kusema tu uwkeli nilipata less than Sh1 million shillings. Nikalipa madeni, chuo ya watoi, juu nilikuwa nimekaa one year, four months bila kulipa.

“Nililipa Madeni nikabaki zero, so sai madeni zinaweza kuja nikicheza... but so far chuo, hao, food… Manze mnidunge katitu bana... Number ni 0727054141. Tuma kakitu.

“Sai nikapata mtu aninunulie tu camera, tripod, lights mbili na microphone, sasa ni wache kuomba. Juu huyo jamaa atakuwa amenipatia capital ingine ile wacha tu,” said Omosh.

Asked on why he did not by the filming equipment when Kenyans contributed for him he replied: “Si kujitetetea… lakini sai ata nikipata ka job hata kama ni kufagia nipate ya maziwa niko ready so unaweza nipata on 0727054141."

He also pointed out that he wants to go back to acting and comedy in order to make ends meet.