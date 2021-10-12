RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jua Cali pours his heart out to wife Lilly as she turns a year older

Jua Cali’s beautiful Message to wife as she turns a year older

Jua Cali with his Wife Lilly Asigo
Jua Cali with his Wife Lilly Asigo

King of Genge Julius Nunda aka Jua Cali is out here pampering his wife Lilly Asigo with sweet words as she turns a year older.

Taking to social media, the Kiasi hit-maker poured out his heart to Lilly, thanking her for being an amazing mother to their kids and always pushing him to greater heights.

In his message, Jua CaIi promised to always support his wife in everything she does “Proud of you for always following your dreams and I will always support you 💯 percent”.

Jua Cali with his Wife Lilly Asigo
Jua Cali with his Wife Lilly Asigo Jua Cali with his Wife Lilly Asigo Pulse Live Kenya

Jua Cali's Message

“Watu wangu help me wish my lovely wife a HAPPY BIRTHDAY.

Thank you for being you. Thank you for being the light of the family. Thank you for the prayers. Thank you for representing us well in public. Thank you for being a great mum to our kids. Thank you for the strength you give me to push on in this tough industry. Shukran kwa kuniwekea makeUp kwa video shoot zangu he he he. Proud of you for always following your dreams and I will always support you 💯 percent.

This is a very special day for you may you live to blow a thousand candles. Enjoy kabisa!!! Tunakupenda Happy birthday 🎊🎁🎉🎂🎈” reads Jua Cali’s message to his wife.

Upon seeing the beautiful message Lilly Asigo replied; “Whenever I lack words, I just say thank you Lord! The woman I am today was shaped by you. We met when I was extremely shy and couldn’t even talk to a group of 3 😂. Look at me now! God’s greatest gift to me is you 💯. I respect you, I value you and I love you! 💕”

Jua Cali with his Wife Lilly Asigo
Jua Cali with his Wife Lilly Asigo Jua Cali with his Wife Lilly Asigo Pulse Live Kenya

For the longest time, Jua Cali was among celebrities who had managed to keep their relationship under the carpet despite his celebrity status.

Appreciation post

In February 2020, Lilly Asigo confessed that she is a better person because of her husband (Jua Cali). At that particular time, Ms Asigo was appreciating her husband for always believing in her.

“I am a better person today because of my husband. He pushes me to do better, he supports my vision, always there to encourage me and cheer me on. He once said 'babe, when we stop paying rent, I will empower you and allow you to experiment all sorts of business you want and get to choose the one you really like.' Few months later, it all came true. I won't forget how you encouraged me to join the hospitality industry, later supported me as a fashion designer and my beauty line” she said in part.

