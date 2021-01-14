Musician Julius Owino aka Juliani has shut down a fan who tried to attack his Baby Mama, Brenda Wairimu with claims that she affected his music career.

A tweep, identified as LenKois (@Mtupombe) joined a conversation engineered by Osama Otero, where he had confessed of being a Juliani diehard fan; “Mimi nayo nitazidi kukuwa Juliani die hard. Content iko pale iko unmatched. And CONSISTENCY”.

The statement is what captured LenKois’s attention, prompting him to say; “Juliani was dope before kupatana na brenda wairimu”.

However, in a quick rejoinder, the Utawala hit maker responded, asking the tweep to refrain from mentioning Brenda, adding that she has never done anything wrong (in relation to his career).

He went on to say that she (Brenda Wairimu) gave him the best gift ever-a beautiful baby girl.

“Achana na Msichana wa wenyewe. Hakuna kitu ashawai fanya mbaya. if anything alinipa the best gift ever the most amazing baby Girl,” reads Juliani’s response.

Co-parenting

Juliani and Brenda have a daughter named Amor Owino and have agreed on a co-parenting arrangement that works for them.

“I spend time with my daughter often. Like recently, I spent four days with her. Brenda Wairimu is open to co-parenting, and she has really been supportive on that front. She always advises I spend more time with the girl… Brenda is a very understanding person…I wish her well. I pray to God to grant her success in everything she plans to do,” said Juliani during a 2019 interview with K24.

